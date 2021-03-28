Healius : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E - HLS

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Name of Entity

Healius Limited (the Company)

Information about buy-back

ABN/ARSN 24 064 530 516

1 Type of buy-back On-market 2 Date Appendix 3C was given 9 December 2020 to ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

Before previous day Previous day

6,208,571 453,889

A$24,839,331.00 A$1,894,895.80

Before previous day

Previous day

If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back

Participation by directors

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

No specific number of shares, but the number of shares required to achieve up to $200,000,000 in consideration provided that the total number of shares bought back is within the 10/12 limits of the announced Appendix 3C

1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by

2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

Date:

29/03/2021

Print name:

Charles Tilley

