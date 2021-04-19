Healius : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E - HLS

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
Type of buy-back
Date Appendix 3C was given to ASX
On-market
9 December 2020
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units
Before previous day
Previous day
9,393,705148,533
A$37,927,367.19A$605,851.25
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/01/2010
Appendix 3E Page 1
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
5 If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back
Before previous day
Previous day
highest price paid:
4.260
highest price paid:
4.100
date:
25-Mar-21
lowest price paid:
3.725
lowest price paid:
4.050
date:
30-Dec-20
highest price allowed
under rule 7.33:
4.2550
Participation by directors
6 Deleted 30/9/2001.
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be
bought back
No specific number of shares, but the number of shares required to achieve up to $200,000,000 in consideration provided that the total number of shares bought back is within the 10/12 limits of the announced Appendix 3C
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by
Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.