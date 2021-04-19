Log in
    HLS   AU0000033359

HEALIUS LIMITED

(HLS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Healius : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E - HLS

04/19/2021 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of Entity

ABN/ARSN

Healius Limited (the Company)

24 064 530 516

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

  1. Type of buy-back
  2. Date Appendix 3C was given to ASX

On-market

9 December 2020

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

  1. Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
  2. Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

Before previous day

Previous day

9,393,705148,533

A$37,927,367.19A$605,851.25

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

5 If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back

Before previous day

Previous day

highest price paid:

4.260

highest price paid:

4.100

date:

25-Mar-21

lowest price paid:

3.725

lowest price paid:

4.050

date:

30-Dec-20

highest price allowed

under rule 7.33:

4.2550

Participation by directors

6 Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be

bought back

No specific number of shares, but the number of shares required to achieve up to $200,000,000 in consideration provided that the total number of shares bought back is within the 10/12 limits of the announced Appendix 3C

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by

Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  1. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

……………………………………

Date: 19/04/2021

Company Secretary

Print name:

Charles Tilley

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Healius Limited published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 14:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 879 M 1 459 M 1 459 M
Net income 2021 127 M 98,9 M 98,9 M
Net Debt 2021 169 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 2 466 M 1 907 M 1 915 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 12 500
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart HEALIUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Healius Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALIUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,09 AUD
Last Close Price 4,08 AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,07%
Spread / Average Target 0,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Malcolm Parmenter Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Maxine Jaquet Chief Financial Officer
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Francis Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon R. Davis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALIUS LIMITED9.38%1 936
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED11.07%13 194
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.2.28%9 234
NEOGENOMICS, INC.-8.36%5 775
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED26.46%3 229
BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED27.97%3 090
