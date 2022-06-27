Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Healixa Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EMOR   US57387H1059

HEALIXA INC.

(EMOR)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30 2022-06-27 am EDT
0.8000 USD   -5.88%
11:05aHEALIXA : Notification of Late Filing
PU
06/14Healixa Prepares Announces Appointment of Two Additional Independent Directors
AQ
06/14Healixa Inc. Announces Board Appointments
CI
Healixa : Notification of Late Filing

06/27/2022 | 11:05am EDT
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: Healixa Inc.

Check One:

Annual Report

Quarterly Report

Interim Report

For Period Ended: March 31, 2022

Address of Principal Executive Office:

331 Dante Court

Street E

Holbrook, NY. 11741

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

The Issuer is currently finalizing the accounting and required disclosures in order to complete the Annual Report and needs extra time to complete. As a result, the Issuer has been unable to file its Annual Report by the original due date of June 29, 2022. Therefore, the Issuer is requesting the additional fifteen days afforded to it by OTC Markets.

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

July 14, 2022

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Officer/Director Signature:

Date: June 27, 2022

Signature: /s/ Ian Parker

Name: Ian Parker

Title: CEO

Disclaimer

Healixa Inc. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 15:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
