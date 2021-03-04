Health and Happiness H&H International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer of Movements in Securities for the Month ended 28 February 2021

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited 4/3/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

No. of ordinary shares Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) --- Balance at close of the month 10,000,000,000 N/A

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

1112

Description :

28/2/2021

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value capital (HK$) (HK$) 0.01 100,000,000 --- 0.01 100,000,000 No. of ordinary Par value Authorised share capital shares (State currency) (State currency) N/A

Authorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$):Description :

No. of other classes of shares No. of preference Par value Authorised share capital shares (State currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share capital (State currency) (State currency) 100,000,000 N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No of preference No. of other classes of shares shares Balance at close of N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)

preceding month

644,517,121

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

0 644,517,121

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval (Note 1)

date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Pre-IPO

Share Option Scheme

(Options for the issue of11,150,249 Shares were granted)

(12/07/2010) Ordinary shares

2. Share Option SchemeExercise Price

HKD 15.312

(25/11/2010)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHKD11.52

(25/11/2010)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

4. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHKD12.12

(25/11/2010)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

5. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHKD19.64

(25/11/2010)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

6. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHKD24.70

Granted

---

No. of new shares No. of new shares of of issuer issued issuer which may be during the month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Movement during the month the month --- 30,754 Cancelled

Exercised

---

Lapsed

---

------

---

---

---

---

298

---

---

---

---

---

200

---

---

---

---

---

------

---

---

---

---

1,570

(25/11/2010)Ordinary shares

---

---

---

---

---

2,941

(Note 1)

7. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHKD15.58

(29/12/2015)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

8. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHK$21.05

(03/05/2016)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

9. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHKD20.92

(30/09/2016)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

10. Share Option SchemeExercise Price

HKD23.30

(23/12/2016)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

11. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHKD25.75

(19/04/2017)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

12. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHKD22.15

---

---

---

---

---

1,870,508

---

---

---

---

---

181,157

---

---

---

---

---

106,656

---

---

---

---

---

24,078

---

---

---

---

---

504,522

(07/07/2017)

(Note 1)

15. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD60.02 --- --- --- --- --- 81,062 --- --- --- --- --- 7,704,759 --- --- --- --- --- 304,088 (20/04/2018) Ordinary shares --- --- --- --- --- 461,072 (05/12/2017) Ordinary shares (24/08/2017) Ordinary shares

Ordinary shares

13. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price

HKD29.25

(Note 1)

14. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD47.10

(Note 1)

(Note 1) 16. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD59.05 (26/07/2018) Ordinary shares --- --- --- --- --- 276,388 (Note 1) 17. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD47.27 (28/09/2018) Ordinary shares --- --- --- --- --- 48,825 (Note 1) 18 Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD50.05 (16/11/2018) Ordinary shares --- --- --- --- --- --- (Note 1) 19 Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD49.15 (29/03/2019) Ordinary shares --- --- --- --- --- 603,824 (Note 1) 20 Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD45.79 (09/07/2019) Ordinary shares --- --- --- --- --- 191,089 (Note 1) 21 Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD32.65 (15/11/2019) Ordinary shares --- --- ---499,501 --- 5,326,007 (Note 1) 22 Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD26.10 (25/03/2020) Ordinary shares --- --- --- --- --- 350,000 (Note 1) 23 Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD31.88 (30/11/2020) Ordinary shares --- --- ---510,525 --- 12,011,809

Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency) Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of close of precedingnominal valueNominal value atmonthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer issued which may be during the issued pursuant month thereto as at close of the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / /

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

( / /

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount

outstanding preceding month

( / / )

( / /

( / /

( / /Amount at close of

)

)

)

pursuant close of the thereto month Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer issued which may be during the issued pursuant month thereto as at

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable: No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month 1. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total D. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class) Nil N/A N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of new shares of issuer shares of issued during the issuer which month pursuant may be issued thereto pursuant thereto as at close of the month Type of Issue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ________

1. Rights issue

2. Open offer

3. Placing

4. Bonus issueAt price : ScutarrteencyAt price : ScutarrteencyAt price : ScutarrteencyClass of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

No. of new shares of issuerNo. of new shares of

issued during the issuer which month pursuant may be issued

theretopursuant thereto as at close of the month

Type of Issue

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

5. Scrip dividend At price : Scutarrteency ( / / )EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) N/A N/A Class of shares repurchased (Note 1)

6. Repurchase of shares Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ ( / / ) ( / / ) N/A N/A Class of shares redeemed (Note 1)

7. Redemption of shares Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ ( / / ) ( / / ) N/A N/A Class of shares issuable (Note 1) ________ Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

8. Consideration issueAt price : Scutarrteency ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) N/A N/A

9. Capital reorganisationClass of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

N/A

N/A

No. of new shares of issuerNo. of new shares of

issued during the issuer which month pursuant may be issued

theretopursuant thereto as at close of the month

Type of Issue

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

10. Other

At price : Scutarrteency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

N/A

N/A

( / / )N/A

Total E.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

(2)

Nil N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by:

Yang Wenyun

Title:

Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes: 1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). 2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return. 3. "Identical" means in this context: 4. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.