Health and Happiness H&H International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer of Movements in Securities for the Month ended 28 February 2021

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited 4/3/2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
No. of ordinary
shares
Balance at close of preceding month
10,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
---
Balance at close of the month
10,000,000,000
N/A
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
1112
Description :
28/2/2021
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Par value
capital
(HK$)
(HK$)
0.01
100,000,000
---
0.01
100,000,000
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share capital
shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
N/A
Authorised share
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$):Description :
No. of other classes
of shares
No. of preference
Par value
Authorised share capital
shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
Par value
Authorised share capital
(State currency)
(State currency)
100,000,000
N/A
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No of preference
No. of other classes of
shares
shares
Balance at close of
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)
preceding month
644,517,121
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
0 644,517,121
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
option scheme
including EGM approval
(Note 1)
date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Pre-IPO
Share Option Scheme
(Options for the issue of11,150,249 Shares were granted)
(12/07/2010) Ordinary shares
2. Share Option SchemeExercise Price
HKD 15.312
(25/11/2010)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHKD11.52
(25/11/2010)Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
4. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHKD12.12
(25/11/2010)Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
5. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHKD19.64
(25/11/2010)Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
6. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHKD24.70
Granted
---
No. of new shares
No. of new shares of
of issuer issued
issuer which may be
during the month
issued pursuant
pursuant thereto
thereto as at close of
Movement during the month
the month
---
30,754
Cancelled
Exercised
---
Lapsed
---
------
---
---
---
---
298
---
---
---
---
---
200
---
---
---
---
---
------
---
---
---
---
1,570
(25/11/2010)Ordinary shares
---
---
---
---
---
2,941
(Note 1)
7. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHKD15.58
(29/12/2015)Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
8. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHK$21.05
(03/05/2016)Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
9. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHKD20.92
(30/09/2016)Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
10. Share Option SchemeExercise Price
HKD23.30
(23/12/2016)Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
11. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHKD25.75
(19/04/2017)Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
12. Share Option SchemeExercise PriceHKD22.15
---
---
---
---
---
1,870,508
---
---
---
---
---
181,157
---
---
---
---
---
106,656
---
---
---
---
---
24,078
---
---
---
---
---
504,522
(07/07/2017)
(Note 1)
15. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD60.02
---
---
---
---
---
81,062
---
---
---
---
---
7,704,759
---
---
---
---
---
304,088
(20/04/2018)
Ordinary shares
---
---
---
---
---
461,072
(05/12/2017)
Ordinary shares
(24/08/2017)
Ordinary shares
Ordinary shares
13. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price
HKD29.25
(Note 1)
14. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD47.10
(Note 1)
(Note 1)
16. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD59.05
(26/07/2018) Ordinary shares
---
---
---
---
---
276,388
(Note 1)
17. Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD47.27
(28/09/2018) Ordinary shares
---
---
---
---
---
48,825
(Note 1)
18 Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD50.05
(16/11/2018) Ordinary shares
---
---
---
---
---
---
(Note 1)
19 Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD49.15
(29/03/2019) Ordinary shares
---
---
---
---
---
603,824
(Note 1)
20 Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD45.79
(09/07/2019) Ordinary shares
---
---
---
---
---
191,089
(Note 1)
21 Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD32.65
(15/11/2019) Ordinary shares
---
---
---499,501
---
5,326,007
(Note 1)
22 Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD26.10
(25/03/2020) Ordinary shares
---
---
---
---
---
350,000
(Note 1)
23 Share Option Scheme Exercise Price HKD31.88
(30/11/2020) Ordinary shares
---
---
---510,525
---
12,011,809
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State
currency)
Nil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Currency of close of precedingnominal valueNominal value atmonthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of issuer
issuer issued
which may be
during the
issued pursuant
month
thereto as at
close of the
month
pursuant thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
2. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
( / /
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
( / /
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Nil N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount
outstanding preceding month
( / / )
( / /
( / /
( / /Amount at close of
)
)
)
pursuant
close of the
thereto
month
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the month
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of issuer
issuer issued
which may be
during the
issued pursuant
month
thereto as at
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
1.
N/A
( / /
)
shares (Note 1)
2.
N/A
( / /
)
shares (Note 1)
3.
N/A
( / /
)
shares (Note 1)
Total D.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Nil N/A N/A
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of
issued during the
issuer which
month pursuant
may be issued
thereto
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
month
Type of Issue
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
( / /
)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)
No. of new shares of issuerNo. of new shares of
issued during the issuer which month pursuant may be issued
theretopursuant thereto as at close of the month
Type of Issue
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
5. Scrip dividend
At price : Scutarrteency
( / /
)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares repurchased (Note 1)
-
6. Repurchase of shares
Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
( / /
)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares redeemed (Note 1)
-
7. Redemption of shares
Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
( / /
)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
8. Consideration issueAt price : Scutarrteency
( / /
)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
N/A
N/A
-
9. Capital reorganisationClass of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
( / /
)
N/A
N/A
No. of new shares of issuerNo. of new shares of
issued during the issuer which month pursuant may be issued
theretopursuant thereto as at close of the month
Type of Issue
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
10. Other
At price : Scutarrteency
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
( / / )N/A
Total E.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
(2)
Nil N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A N/A
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
IV. Confirmations
Remarks (if any):
Submitted by:
Yang Wenyun
Title:
Company Secretary
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes:
1.
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
2.
Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the
issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the
securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
3.
"Identical" means in this context:
4.
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
-
the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
-
they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
-
they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.