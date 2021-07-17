Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Health Catalyst, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCAT   US42225T1079

HEALTH CATALYST, INC.

(HCAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Health Catalyst : 2021 Population Health Management Forum for Payers & Providers

07/17/2021 | 08:33pm EDT
2021 Population Health Management Forum for Payers & Providers

+ Add to Calendar | + Subscribe to Our Event Calendar

Health Catalyst is thrilled to participate in the Population Health Management Forum for Payers & Providers, coming up on July 19 and 20. The event will look at the challenges that both payers and providers are facing as they work to create effective programs and methods to deliver high quality, patient-centric healthcare that significantly improves patient outcomes while dramatically reducing healthcare spending. At the event, Jonas Varnum, VP, Population Health Strategic Services will be presenting a session titled, How a Robust Data Strategy Maximizes Short and Long-term Outcomes in Population Health. We hope you'll consider attending. Learn more about the event here.

To connect with Health Catalyst during this event contact us via email at events@healthcatalyst.com.

Disclaimer

Health Catalyst Inc. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2021 00:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 232 M - -
Net income 2021 -113 M - -
Net cash 2021 46,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 456 M 2 456 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 8,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Health Catalyst, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 55,17 $
Average target price 61,08 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel D. Burton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Nelli President
Bryan Hunt Chief Financial Officer
John A. Kane Chairman
Holly Rimmasch Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEALTH CATALYST, INC.26.74%2 558
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC10.46%193 712
DANAHER CORPORATION28.20%190 132
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.16.14%107 560
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.88%88 257
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG28.01%70 047