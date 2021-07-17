Health Catalyst : 2021 Population Health Management Forum for Payers & Providers

2021 Population Health Management Forum for Payers & Providers

Health Catalyst is thrilled to participate in the Population Health Management Forum for Payers & Providers, coming up on July 19 and 20. The event will look at the challenges that both payers and providers are facing as they work to create effective programs and methods to deliver high quality, patient-centric healthcare that significantly improves patient outcomes while dramatically reducing healthcare spending. At the event, Jonas Varnum, VP, Population Health Strategic Services will be presenting a session titled, How a Robust Data Strategy Maximizes Short and Long-term Outcomes in Population Health. We hope you'll consider attending. Learn more about the event here.

To connect with Health Catalyst during this event contact us via email at events@healthcatalyst.com.