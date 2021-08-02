Health Catalyst : Earns HITRUST CSF® Certification, Meets Key Regulatory Requirements for Security and Privacy

Salt Lake City, Utah - February 12, 2021 - Health Catalyst, Inc. ('Health Catalyst,' Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that the Data Operating System (DOS) platform, Health Catalyst Interoperability (HCI) product suite, and Healthfinch have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST leverages nationally and internationally accepted standards including ISO, NIST, PCI, HIPAA and others to ensure a comprehensive set of baseline security controls. HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Health Catalyst's DOS platform, HCI product suite, and Healthfinch have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk.

'Health Catalyst is pleased to have achieved HITRUST's CSF Certification for DOS, HCI, and Healthfinch,' said Kevin Scharnhorst, CISSP, CISM, CPHIMS, Chief Information Security Officer at Health Catalyst. 'Information security and data privacy are critical to the success of our clients and our mission, and we remain committed to implementing best-practice standards for protecting data confidentiality, integrity, and availability.'

'HITRUST helps organizations ensure that the highest standards of information protection requirements are met when sensitive data is accessed or stored,' said Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer at HITRUST. 'Health Catalyst has taken the steps needed to achieve HITRUST CSF Certification-a designation which provides added confidence to their healthcare customers.'

Health Catalyst's HITRUST CSF Certified and applicable platforms are:

Health Catalyst DOS Platform, including Touchstone, Care Management, and the Business Intelligence application platform.

HCI Application Suite, consisting of HCI Connect, HCI Notify, HCI Exchange, HCI Organize, and HCI Explore.

Healthfinch hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Employees' Workstations

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform-powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts-as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

