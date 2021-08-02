Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Health Catalyst, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCAT   US42225T1079

HEALTH CATALYST, INC.

(HCAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Health Catalyst : Earns HITRUST CSF® Certification, Meets Key Regulatory Requirements for Security and Privacy

08/02/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Salt Lake City, Utah - February 12, 2021 - Health Catalyst, Inc. ('Health Catalyst,' Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that the Data Operating System (DOS) platform, Health Catalyst Interoperability (HCI) product suite, and Healthfinch have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST leverages nationally and internationally accepted standards including ISO, NIST, PCI, HIPAA and others to ensure a comprehensive set of baseline security controls. HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Health Catalyst's DOS platform, HCI product suite, and Healthfinch have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk.

'Health Catalyst is pleased to have achieved HITRUST's CSF Certification for DOS, HCI, and Healthfinch,' said Kevin Scharnhorst, CISSP, CISM, CPHIMS, Chief Information Security Officer at Health Catalyst. 'Information security and data privacy are critical to the success of our clients and our mission, and we remain committed to implementing best-practice standards for protecting data confidentiality, integrity, and availability.'

'HITRUST helps organizations ensure that the highest standards of information protection requirements are met when sensitive data is accessed or stored,' said Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer at HITRUST. 'Health Catalyst has taken the steps needed to achieve HITRUST CSF Certification-a designation which provides added confidence to their healthcare customers.'

Health Catalyst's HITRUST CSF Certified and applicable platforms are:

  • Health Catalyst DOS Platform, including Touchstone, Care Management, and the Business Intelligence application platform.
  • HCI Application Suite, consisting of HCI Connect, HCI Notify, HCI Exchange, HCI Organize, and HCI Explore.
  • Healthfinch hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Employees' Workstations

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform-powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts-as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Media Contact:
Amanda Hundt
amanda.hundt@healthcatalyst.com
575-491-0974

Disclaimer

Health Catalyst Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 19:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
03:22pHEALTH CATALYST : PowerLabor Tackles an Expense Healthcare Leaders Cannot Afford..
PU
03:22pHEALTH CATALYST : Launches Value Optimizer – A New Approach to Managing Ri..
PU
03:22pHEALTH CATALYST : Announces Agreement to Acquire Twistle
PU
03:22pHEALTH CATALYST : Launches New Healthcare.AI™ to Deliver Augmented Intelli..
PU
03:22pHEALTH CATALYST : Two Health Catalyst Team Members Recognized at Black Engineer ..
PU
03:22pHEALTH CATALYST : Earns HITRUST CSF® Certification, Meets Key Regulatory Require..
PU
07/30HEALTH CATALYST : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
AQ
07/28HEALTH CATALYST : PowerLabor Tackles an Expense Healthcare Leaders Cannot Afford..
PU
07/27HEALTH CATALYST : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results and Host Con..
AQ
07/21HEALTH CATALYST : Launches Value Optimizer – A New Approach to Managing Ri..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 232 M - -
Net income 2021 -113 M - -
Net cash 2021 46,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 585 M 2 585 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Health Catalyst, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 58,06 $
Average target price 61,08 $
Spread / Average Target 5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel D. Burton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Nelli President
Bryan Hunt Chief Financial Officer
John A. Kane Chairman
Holly Rimmasch Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEALTH CATALYST, INC.33.38%2 585
DANAHER CORPORATION33.92%212 378
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC15.94%212 239
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.21.19%117 734
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG32.63%74 161
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.62%73 440