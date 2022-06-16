Log in
    HCAT   US42225T1079

HEALTH CATALYST, INC.

(HCAT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-16 pm EDT
11.79 USD   -5.60%
Health Catalyst : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/16/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Llewelyn Linda
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Health Catalyst, Inc. [HCAT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief People Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O HEALTH CATALYST, INC. , 10897 SOUTH RIVER FRONT PARKWAY, #300
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SOUTH JORDAN UT 84095
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Llewelyn Linda
C/O HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
10897 SOUTH RIVER FRONT PARKWAY, #300
SOUTH JORDAN, UT84095

Chief People Officer
Signatures
/s/ Daniel Orenstein, as Attorney-in-Fact 2022-06-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The sale reported on this Form 4 was made pursuant to a written trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person in accordance with Rule 10b5-1.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Health Catalyst Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 291 M - -
Net income 2022 -123 M - -
Net cash 2022 45,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 677 M 677 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Health Catalyst, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 12,49 $
Average target price 25,79 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel D. Burton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Nelli President
Bryan Hunt Chief Financial Officer
John A. Kane Chairman
Holly Rimmasch Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEALTH CATALYST, INC.-68.48%677
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-23.95%201 509
DANAHER CORPORATION-25.55%175 351
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-45.41%70 402
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-31.47%55 199
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-29.35%54 251