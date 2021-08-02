Health Catalyst : Two Health Catalyst Team Members Recognized at Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Conference

Health Catalyst team members Melodie Vines and Alejo Jumat were recently awarded the Science Spectrum Trailblazer Award at the 2021 Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Conference. The Award recognizes professionals that distinguish themselves in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields and have demonstrated a commitment to opening doors for future leaders in their communities.

Alejo Jumat

Melodie Vines

'I am honored to receive the Science Spectrum Trailblazer award. This achievement is a reflection of my family and fellow Health Catalyst team members who inspire and encourage me to achieve greatness every day,' said Vines.

In her role as analytics engineer at Health Catalyst, Vines is responsible for designing data models and visualizations to meet project requirements and comply with design standards and principles. She regularly trains and mentors other professionals on data and analytics tools and methodologies. In addition to her contributions to Health Catalyst, Vines is vice president of the Wake Forest Chapter of Soroptimist International and a volunteer for the Alliance Medical Ministry, a clinic that provides healthcare to those who work but are not provided or cannot afford healthcare. She is a co-founder of the company's affinity group for team members of color, called Shades. Her leadership has resulted in a successful Diversity Dialogue Series that invites outside leaders to educate team members on issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and she's helped design marketing materials for strategic business capabilities, including the company's Health Equity Assessment and Guidance Solution.

Of the recognition, Jumat said 'It is an honor to be named a Science Spectrum Trailblazer and join the esteemed group of BEYA award winners who are working each day to solve some of the world's most complex STEM challenges. I'm grateful to Health Catalyst for this recognition and to my colleagues who have contributed to my professional achievements.'

Jumat was recognized for his dedication to improving the state of healthcare IT through design. As the lead user experience designer on the Patient Safety team at Health Catalyst, Jumat works to understand how clinician and non-clinician users think and work, then designs software solutions to fit their workflows, mental models, and patient safety needs. His contributions allow hospitals and health systems to detect, manage, and prevent patient harm. In addition to his day-to-day responsibilities, Jumat mentors young design professionals in understanding how to couple formal educational skills with real-world design opportunities. Jumat is a steering committee member of Health Catalyst's Queers and Allies affinity group, called Q+A, where he helps to promote the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. He's also leading a learning series on 'Intersectionality,' and finds unique and innovative ways to drive greater collaboration and inclusion in his efforts.

Vines, Jumat, and other Science Spectrum Trailblazer award winners were honored during the Technology Recognition Event, held during the conference February 11-13. The BEYA STEM conference is an annual opportunity for professional training, mentoring, and networking for STEM professionals with diverse backgrounds. Health Catalyst is a proud sponsor of this year's event.

Commenting on the achievement, Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst, said 'We are so grateful to both Melodie and Alejo for their ongoing contributions to our mission and vision of transforming care for every patient on the planet. We are also deeply appreciative of the time they spend outside of their daily work volunteering to enhance our culture, strengthen our communities and drive meaningful change for our clients and their patients.'