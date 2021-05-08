Health Catalyst : Becker's Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting

Becker's Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting

Jason Jones, chief analytics and data science officer, Health Catalyst will speak at the Becker's Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting on May 19 at 1:15 PM ET. His session, 'Expanding the Effective Use and Use Cases of AI in Healthcare,' will delve into the challenges that healthcare leaders face in integrating augmented intelligence (AI) into their analytic processes, and a proven framework to improve the effective use of AI.

The Becker's Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting will run in its entirety from May 10-27. Learn more about the event here.

To connect with Health Catalyst during this event contact us via email at events@healthcatalyst.com.