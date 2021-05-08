Log in
    HCAT   US42225T1079

HEALTH CATALYST, INC.

(HCAT)
  Report
Health Catalyst : Becker's Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting

05/08/2021 | 08:02pm EDT
Becker's Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting

+ Add to Calendar | + Subscribe to Our Event Calendar

Jason Jones, chief analytics and data science officer, Health Catalyst will speak at the Becker's Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting on May 19 at 1:15 PM ET. His session, 'Expanding the Effective Use and Use Cases of AI in Healthcare,' will delve into the challenges that healthcare leaders face in integrating augmented intelligence (AI) into their analytic processes, and a proven framework to improve the effective use of AI.

The Becker's Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting will run in its entirety from May 10-27. Learn more about the event here.

To connect with Health Catalyst during this event contact us via email at events@healthcatalyst.com.

Disclaimer

Health Catalyst Inc. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 00:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 231 M - -
Net income 2021 -112 M - -
Net cash 2021 58,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 289 M 2 289 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,67x
EV / Sales 2022 8,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Health Catalyst, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 58,29 $
Last Close Price 53,23 $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel D. Burton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Nelli President
Bryan Hunt Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Gregg Ferris Chairman
Holly Rimmasch Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTH CATALYST, INC.22.28%2 289
DANAHER CORPORATION15.69%184 368
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.57%184 109
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.4.77%101 491
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.00%80 504
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG16.22%66 593