Health Catalyst : CleanMed Connect Conference

CleanMed Connect Conference

+ Add to Calendar | + Subscribe to Our Event Calendar

Health Catalyst is excited to support the CleanMed Connect Conference, the premier national conference for leaders in health care sustainability. The event will feature over 20 sessions focused on innovative solutions to improve individual, community, and environmental health. We hope that you will stop by our virtual booth to learn more about our sustainability efforts. Learn more about the event here.

To connect with Health Catalyst during this event contact us via email at events@healthcatalyst.com.