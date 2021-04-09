Health Catalyst Named One of the Best Workplaces in Technology™

Great Place to Work® has recognized Health Catalyst, Inc. ('Health Catalyst') (NASDAQ: HCAT) as a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™. Placing 29th, this is the Company's third time being named to the Technology list. The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 122,000 current employees across the U.S. In that survey, 94 percent of Health Catalyst's team members said Health Catalyst is a great place to work. This number is 35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Commenting on the achievement, Health Catalyst's CEO Dan Burton said, 'We are grateful to once again be a part of Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces in Technology list. Health Catalyst is committed to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture, where team members feel loved, valued, and respected. This recognition is made possible by our dedicated team members who strive to uphold these principles and cultural attributes, ensuring Health Catalyst's place as one of the best employers in the technology industry.'

Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture and selects the list of finalists using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. The full methodology is available here.

'It's more than fancy perks at the Best Workplaces in Technology. Employees at the companies praised their leaders for their incredible transparency and care during this pandemic year,' said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP global recognition, Great Place to Work®. 'Even while working from home, employees said they felt more connected to their colleagues and their communities than ever.'

In addition to the Great Place to Work achievement, Health Catalyst was also recently recognized for its efforts to advance practices that promote greater equality in the industry.

Health Catalyst earned a #1 ranking on InHerSight's Best Place to Work in the Information Technology and Services Industry list and was named to Women Tech Council's ShatterList, which recognizes organizations that are creating and enacting practices and cultures that remove the glass ceiling.

Health Catalyst's previous Fortune Great Place to Work achievements include:

2020

#19 in Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ 2020 (Small and Medium)

2019

#56 in Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ 2019 (Medium)

2018

#72 in Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ 2018 (Medium)

#13 in Best Workplaces in Technology™ 2018 (Small and Medium)

2017

#57 in Best Small & Medium Workplaces 2017 (Medium)

#9 in Best Workplaces in Technology 2017 (Small and Medium)

2016

#32 in Best Small & Medium Workplaces 2016 (Medium)