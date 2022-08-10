Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Health Catalyst, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCAT   US42225T1079

HEALTH CATALYST, INC.

(HCAT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
11.69 USD   -1.85%
08:06aHealth Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
08:05aHealth Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
AQ
08/09Raymond James Lowers Health Catalyst's Price Target to $20 From $35, Keeps Strong Buy Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

08/10/2022 | 08:06am EDT
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Bryan Hunt, Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Brown, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference, being held in Boston on Thursday, August 11, 2022, including a fireside chat presentation at 12:00pm ET. The replay of the presentation will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
+1 (855)-309-6800
ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Tarah Neujahr Bryan
Chief Brand and Communications Officer
media@healthcatalyst.com


All news about HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
08/08Raymond James Lowers Price Target for Health Catalyst to $20 From $35, Maintains Strong..
MT
08/08Health Catalyst Welcomes Chief Medical Officer Dr. Melissa Welch and Chief Population H..
PR
08/08Health Catalyst, Inc. Announces Executive Appointments
CI
08/05HEALTH CATALYST, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/05JPMorgan Cuts Health Catalyst to Neutral From Overweight, Price Target to $16 From $20
MT
08/05Stifel Downgrades Health Catalyst to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $16 From $2..
MT
08/04Health Catalyst Posts Q2 Loss, Lowers Outlook; Plans Share Buyback -- Stock Down 7% Aft..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 274 M - -
Net income 2022 -128 M - -
Net Debt 2022 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 640 M 640 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
Health Catalyst, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HEALTH CATALYST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 11,69 $
Average target price 21,64 $
Spread / Average Target 85,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel D. Burton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Nelli President
Bryan Hunt Chief Financial Officer
John A. Kane Chairman
Holly Rimmasch Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEALTH CATALYST, INC.-70.49%640
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-12.94%227 578
DANAHER CORPORATION-13.30%207 497
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-35.19%83 164
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-21.70%62 887
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-3.41%58 739