    HCAT   US42225T1079

HEALTH CATALYST, INC.

(HCAT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
10.34 USD   -4.17%
08:06aHealth Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
08:05aHealth Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
AQ
12/05Health Catalyst, Carle Health Sign Five-Year Analytics, Data Contract
MT
Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

12/20/2022 | 08:06am EST
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Hunt, Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Brown, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A, will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held in San Francisco, including a presentation on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 3:45pm PT. The replay of the presentation will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
+1 (855)-309-6800
ir@healthcatalyst.com 

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Tarah Neujahr Bryan
Chief Marketing Officer
media@healthcatalyst.com 

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 275 M - -
Net income 2022 -135 M - -
Net cash 2022 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 566 M 566 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 96,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 10,34 $
Average target price 13,47 $
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel D. Burton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan Hunt Chief Financial Officer
John A. Kane Chairman
Holly Rimmasch Chief Clinical Officer
Jason Jones Chief Analytics & Data Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEALTH CATALYST, INC.-73.90%566
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-20.54%208 912
DANAHER CORPORATION-21.36%188 339
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-26.33%92 237
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION7.84%65 600
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-28.08%56 219