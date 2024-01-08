Health Catalyst, Inc. announced a multi-year partnership with SacValley MedShare. Together with its regional partners, SacValley works to improve the quality and safety of healthcare by sharing health information securely and efficiently between all providers, facilities, and patients. Health Catalyst will support SacValley's important mission through a broad set of technology solutions, including KPI Ninja by Health Catalyst, Healthcare.AI - a Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS??) Platform module, and several other application solutions and Professional Services.

By selecting Health Catalyst's powerful data and analytics tools and expertise, SacValley will benefit from strengthened interoperability and improved service to payers, including more efficient delivery of clinical information to support high-quality reporting and patient care. Health Catalyst is also thrilled to leverage its data and analytics technology and services in support of SacValley's future growth needs as a newly designated Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO). This significant achievement is a milestone for the HIO as they work to accelerate and improve access to data necessary for improving patient care in Northern California.