(Alliance News) - Health Italia Spa announced Monday that Cerved Rating Agency Spa has given it a B1.2 public rating for the second consecutive year.

The B1.2 rating given to the company "reflects a multifaceted financial and operational framework, which shows for the year 2022 an improvement in profitability and the maintenance of a sustainable level of financial debt," reads the company's statement.

The proactive Strategic Plan for 2023-2026 projects the company into high-performance sectors by aiming for a marked improvement in all economic and financial indicators.

The Cerved Rating Agency therefore positively assesses the current results and future prospects, thus confirming the assigned rating.

Livia Foglia, CEO of Health Italia, commented, "This reaffirmation of our financial solvency and excellence in credit management is a significant recognition of our ongoing commitment to quality and corporate responsibility. We will continue to maintain the high standards that set us apart and demonstrate our value on an ongoing basis."

Health Italia's stock on Monday closed up 0.6 percent at EUR1.73 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.