(Alliance News) - Health Italia Spa on Friday announced that Diego Facchini, a nonexecutive director, has resigned for personal reasons effective immediately.

Based on communications made to the company and the public, Facchini is reported to hold 19,000 Health Italia shares at the time of his resignation.

Health Italia on Friday closed in the green by 2.0 percent at EUR1.28 per share.

