Health Italia, revenues and Ebitda grow slightly in first quarter

(Alliance News) - Health Italia Spa reported Thursday that first quarter revenues rose slightly to EUR8.7 million from EUR8.6 million in the same period a year earlier.

The soceity reported contributions of 73 percent from the Healthcare and Services division, 24 percent from the Medical services division, 2 percent from the Nutraceutical & Cosmeceutical unit, and 1 percent from the Real Estate business unit.

Ebitda was virtually unchanged at EUR1.4 million -- up EUR500,000 from the previous year -- as "the excellent cost containment strategy allowed an improvement of about 40 basis points on the profitability side."

Livia Foglia, managing director of Health Italia, said, "In continuity with the results obtained in 2022, this first quarter of 2023 also shows stable or growing economic indicators compared to last year. We are a solid company that continues on its growth path within a sector, that of integrative health and welfare, which is constantly evolving and expanding and in which we aim to play an increasingly important role, thanks to an innovative approach and the effectiveness and quality of the services we provide to our clients."

Health Italia's stock closed Thursday up 0.6 percent at EUR1.63 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.