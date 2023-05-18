Advanced search
    HI   IT0005221004

HEALTH ITALIA S.P.A.

(HI)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-18 am EDT
1.625 EUR   +0.62%
01:42pHealth Italia, revenues and Ebitda grow slightly in first quarter
AN
04:00aStock markets up; Saipem soars thanks to new contracts
AN
02:30aMib bullish; new contracts for Saipem
AN
Health Italia, revenues and Ebitda grow slightly in first quarter

05/18/2023 | 01:42pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Health Italia Spa reported Thursday that first quarter revenues rose slightly to EUR8.7 million from EUR8.6 million in the same period a year earlier.

The soceity reported contributions of 73 percent from the Healthcare and Services division, 24 percent from the Medical services division, 2 percent from the Nutraceutical & Cosmeceutical unit, and 1 percent from the Real Estate business unit.

Ebitda was virtually unchanged at EUR1.4 million -- up EUR500,000 from the previous year -- as "the excellent cost containment strategy allowed an improvement of about 40 basis points on the profitability side."

Livia Foglia, managing director of Health Italia, said, "In continuity with the results obtained in 2022, this first quarter of 2023 also shows stable or growing economic indicators compared to last year. We are a solid company that continues on its growth path within a sector, that of integrative health and welfare, which is constantly evolving and expanding and in which we aim to play an increasingly important role, thanks to an innovative approach and the effectiveness and quality of the services we provide to our clients."

Health Italia's stock closed Thursday up 0.6 percent at EUR1.63 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 40,5 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
Net income 2021 1,26 M 1,35 M 1,35 M
Net Debt 2021 10,6 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,2 M 32,7 M 32,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart HEALTH ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Health Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTH ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Livia Foglia CEO, COO, Director & Manager-Investor Relations
Roberto Anzanello Chairman
Chiara Fisichella Independent Director
Andrea Di Dio Independent Director
Paolo Polidoro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEALTH ITALIA S.P.A.45.50%33
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-25.50%89 011
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.14.79%75 776
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY29.28%26 647
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-7.60%19 233
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-15.53%14 802
