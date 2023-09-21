(Alliance News) - Health Italia Spa on Thursday approved its half-year report as of June 30, reporting a profit of EUR1.5 million, down from EUR2.3 million in the same period last year, when the company had benefited from extraordinary income.

Revenues amounted to EUR17.8 million, down from EUR19.2 million in the same period last year. The contraction, the company points out, is "attributable to the effect of the application of IFRS 5 as of June 30, which provides for the classification of Be Health Spa and Health Property Spa as 'discontinued operations,' as part of the deconsolidation path of the Nutraceuticals and Real Estate divisions." The Healthcare and Services division, contributes 74 percent to revenues, followed by the Medical services division with 26 percent.

Ebitda is EUR3.3 million, up slightly from EUR3.2 million in H1 2022.

Operating income is EUR2.8 million, up from EUR2.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Net financial position amounted to EUR5.6 million, halved from EUR11.5 million as of December 31, 2022. This reduction in financial debt is mainly due to the repayment of the EUR10 million convertible bond in April and the reclassification under IFRS 5 of Health Property, which holds mortgages insisting on real estate assets.

Health Italia's stock on Thursday closed flat at EUR1.74 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

