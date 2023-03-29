Health Italia triples profit in 2022; Ebit grows in double digits

(Alliance News) - Health Italia Spa reported Wednesday that it reported a profit of EUR3.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2022, more than tripling from the previous year when it stood at EUR1.1 million.

Ebitda stands at EUR7.8 million from EUR7.6 million with an Ebitda margin of 19.9 percent from 19.1 percent as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Ebit is worth EUR5.7 million, up double-digit - by 15 percent - from EUR5.0 million in 2021.

Net financial position is EUR11.5 million from EUR10.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Looking to the future, "the strategic evolution operated by the group in recent years, the proven predictive ability of market trends and the trajectory of demand development, and the consolidated operational ability characterized by flexibility, cost control, managerial professionalism and innovation, allow us to assume further growth in revenues and profitability, in a market as articulated and with important development prospects as the Healthcare market, in which the group has long achieved, by virtue of its ability to manage both in terms of revenues and profitability an articulated, complex and integrated supply system, an important competitive advantage, such as to enable it to be a major player also in the coming years," the company explained in a note.

Health Italia closed Wednesday down 0.4 percent at EUR1.27 per share.

