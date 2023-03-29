Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Health Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HI   IT0005221004

HEALTH ITALIA S.P.A.

(HI)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-29 am EDT
1.270 EUR   -0.39%
12:12pHealth Italia triples profit in 2022; Ebit grows in double digits
AN
04:00aCampanella green confirmation of futures; STM bullish
AN
02:38aFutures bullish but caution still reigns
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Health Italia triples profit in 2022; Ebit grows in double digits

03/29/2023 | 12:12pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Health Italia Spa reported Wednesday that it reported a profit of EUR3.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2022, more than tripling from the previous year when it stood at EUR1.1 million.

Ebitda stands at EUR7.8 million from EUR7.6 million with an Ebitda margin of 19.9 percent from 19.1 percent as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Ebit is worth EUR5.7 million, up double-digit - by 15 percent - from EUR5.0 million in 2021.

Net financial position is EUR11.5 million from EUR10.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Looking to the future, "the strategic evolution operated by the group in recent years, the proven predictive ability of market trends and the trajectory of demand development, and the consolidated operational ability characterized by flexibility, cost control, managerial professionalism and innovation, allow us to assume further growth in revenues and profitability, in a market as articulated and with important development prospects as the Healthcare market, in which the group has long achieved, by virtue of its ability to manage both in terms of revenues and profitability an articulated, complex and integrated supply system, an important competitive advantage, such as to enable it to be a major player also in the coming years," the company explained in a note.

Health Italia closed Wednesday down 0.4 percent at EUR1.27 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 40,5 M 43,9 M 43,9 M
Net income 2021 1,26 M 1,36 M 1,36 M
Net Debt 2021 10,6 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,8 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 45,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Livia Foglia CEO, COO, Director & Manager-Investor Relations
Roberto Anzanello Chairman
Chiara Fisichella Independent Director
Andrea Di Dio Independent Director
Paolo Polidoro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEALTH ITALIA S.P.A.14.86%26
