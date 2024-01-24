(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Health Italia leads the rises on its home list with a 13 percent gain. The stock thus extends its 8.5 percent gain over the past month.

OSAI Automation System rises 12 percent and ranks among the best performers on the SME list, with shares climbing toward EUR1.60.

Tecma Solutions is also up the same percentage, with shares rising to EUR3.00 per share.

LOSERS

Cloudia Research is hurting, in the red by 8.7 percent and with the shares down to EUR4.40 each from the EUR4.59 at which they opened today's trading.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

