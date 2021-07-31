Change - Change in Corporate Information::CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS

HEALTHBANK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number: 201334844E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of HealthBank Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that with effect from 1 August 2021, the registered address of the Company and Elite Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("Elite Management"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, will be changed to the following address:

60 Paya Lebar Road Paya Lebar Square #04-30/31 Singapore 409051

The contact information of the Company and Elite Management will also be changed to the following:

Telephone Number: +65 6518 9022

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Peng Fei

Executive Director and CEO

31 July 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). This announcement has not been examined or approved by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21- 00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.