Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. HealthBank Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    40B   SG1AA4000002

HEALTHBANK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(40B)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Change in Corporate Information::CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS

07/31/2021 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HEALTHBANK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number: 201334844E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of HealthBank Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that with effect from 1 August 2021, the registered address of the Company and Elite Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("Elite Management"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, will be changed to the following address:

60 Paya Lebar Road Paya Lebar Square #04-30/31 Singapore 409051

The contact information of the Company and Elite Management will also be changed to the following:

Telephone Number: +65 6518 9022

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Peng Fei

Executive Director and CEO

31 July 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). This announcement has not been examined or approved by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21- 00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Disclaimer

HealthBank Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 10:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEALTHBANK HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:32aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : :change of registered address
PU
05/28HealthBank Holdings Limited announced that it has received SGD 3.3 million in..
CI
03/22HEALTHBANK : to Issue Nearly $3 Million Convertible Bonds to Fund Expansion Plan..
MT
03/22HealthBank Holdings Limited announced that it expects to receive SGD 3.3 mill..
CI
03/14HEALTHBANK : Chinese Joint Venture Wins Landscaping Contract in Chinese Developm..
MT
02/28Healthbank Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
01/16HealthBank Holdings Limited Appoints Oh Pei Si as Independent Non-Executive D..
CI
01/11HEALTHBANK : Unit Completes Sale of Loss-Making Subsidiary, Incorporation of JV ..
MT
01/10HEALTHBANK : Property Investment Joint Venture Incorporates in China
MT
01/09HealthBank Holdings Limited and Tian Li Incorporation of Joint Venture Compan..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,91 M -0,76 M -0,76 M
Net cash 2020 1,23 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,9 M 4,61 M 4,63 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart HEALTHBANK HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HealthBank Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fei Peng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fook Ai Ng Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Fui Chu Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Pei Si Oh Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Le Peng Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEALTHBANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.61%5
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.66%47 537
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.18.15%36 633
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC1.30%11 938
ACCOR0.88%9 146
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION7.57%8 089