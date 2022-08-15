HealthBeacon : Annual Report 2020

Healthbeacon Limited

Directors' report (continued)

For the year ended 31 December 2020

In addition to the above, Conor Hanley, a director of the company was issued 20 share options at €2,500 on 1 April 2015. These share options vested immediately. Originally the exercise date was 1 January 2020 and during the financial year 2019 it was extended to 1 January 2021. 100 Share options at €1,875 were also issued to Kieran Daly, the secretary of the company, on the same date with the same terms.

William G McCabe has an interest in the company arising from the investment by Oyster Capital Investments Ltd. In accordance with the reporting requirements, shares issued to Oyster Capital Investments Ltd are linked to William G McCabe due to their connection. Kieran Fox also has an indirect interest in the company due to his connection with Quorndon Capital Investments.

Accounting records

The measures taken by the directors to ensure compliance with the requirements of Sections 281 to 285 of the Companies Act 2014 with regard to the keeping of accounting records, are the employment of appropriately qualified accounting personnel and the maintenance of computerised accounting systems. The company's accounting records are maintained at the company's registered office at Unit 20 Naas Road Business Park, Muirfield Drive, Naas Road, Dublin 12.

Research and development activities

The company is involved in the design and development of injectable medication adherence technology and devices. During the year incurred €761,905 (2019: €785,451) in development costs that were capitalised and a further €86,711 (2019: €58,828) of research costs that were expensed.

Going concern

The Company recorded a loss for the financial year of €3,365,832 (2019: €2,596,083). After making enquiries and reviewing the company's forecasts and projections, the directors have reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The Company is projecting to double the revenues in 2021 and is projecting profits from 2022 onwards due to its broadening partnership base that continues to develop. In addition to this, the Company is planning a further fundraise in 2021 which will support the Company's growth projections and provide further support to infrastructure and R&D. The fundraising is expected to be at least €10,000,000. Accordingly, the directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements.

Statement on relevant audit information

Each of the persons who are directors at the time when this Directors' report is approved has confirmed that: