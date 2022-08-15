HealthBeacon : Annual Report 2020

The directors present their annual report and the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.
Principal activities
The principal activity of the company is innovation in the area of medical adherence.
Business review
Despite the very challenging effects of Covid-19, the financial year ended 31 December 2020 represented a year of progress for the Company. During the year it established 10 new partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies, specialty pharmacy groups and health insurance organisations. These partnerships will facilitate the expansion and diversification of the Company's future revenue stream. The Company made further advancements in its product development, bringing to market its HB Smart 2.5, HB Flexi and HB Companion App. The Company grew its headcount and made a number of significant governance enhancements with Mary Harney and Keeshia Muhammad being appointed to the Board in September 2020. In addition, in November 2020 the Company appointed Laurence Flavin as its CFO.
Results and dividends
The loss for the year, after taxation, amounted to €3,365,832 (2019 - loss €2,596,083).
The directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend.
Directors and their interests
In accordance with Section 329 of the Companies Act 2014, the directors' shareholdings and the movements therein during the year ended 31 December 2020 were as follows:
Ordinary shares
Preference shares
of €1 each
of €1 each
31/12/20
1/1/20
31/12/20
1/1/20
Conor Hanley
10
10
1
-
James Joyce
936
936
-
-
Emanuela Saccarola (resigned 8 September 2020)
-
-
-
-
Elliott Griffin
-
-
-
-
William G McCabe
-
-
1,151
1,071
John Armstrong
15
15
19
-
Kieran Fox
-
-
411
364
Declan Magee (resigned 14 August 2020)
73
73
5
-
Mary Harney (appointed 8 September 2020)
-
-
-
-
Keeshia Muhammad (appointed 8 September 2020)
-
-
-
-
1,034
1,034
1,587
1,435
Page 1
Healthbeacon Limited
Directors' report (continued)
For the year ended 31 December 2020
In addition to the above, Conor Hanley, a director of the company was issued 20 share options at €2,500 on 1 April 2015. These share options vested immediately. Originally the exercise date was 1 January 2020 and during the financial year 2019 it was extended to 1 January 2021. 100 Share options at €1,875 were also issued to Kieran Daly, the secretary of the company, on the same date with the same terms.
William G McCabe has an interest in the company arising from the investment by Oyster Capital Investments Ltd. In accordance with the reporting requirements, shares issued to Oyster Capital Investments Ltd are linked to William G McCabe due to their connection. Kieran Fox also has an indirect interest in the company due to his connection with Quorndon Capital Investments.
Accounting records
The measures taken by the directors to ensure compliance with the requirements of Sections 281 to 285 of the Companies Act 2014 with regard to the keeping of accounting records, are the employment of appropriately qualified accounting personnel and the maintenance of computerised accounting systems. The company's accounting records are maintained at the company's registered office at Unit 20 Naas Road Business Park, Muirfield Drive, Naas Road, Dublin 12.
Research and development activities
The company is involved in the design and development of injectable medication adherence technology and devices. During the year incurred €761,905 (2019: €785,451) in development costs that were capitalised and a further €86,711 (2019: €58,828) of research costs that were expensed.
Going concern
The Company recorded a loss for the financial year of €3,365,832 (2019: €2,596,083). After making enquiries and reviewing the company's forecasts and projections, the directors have reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The Company is projecting to double the revenues in 2021 and is projecting profits from 2022 onwards due to its broadening partnership base that continues to develop. In addition to this, the Company is planning a further fundraise in 2021 which will support the Company's growth projections and provide further support to infrastructure and R&D. The fundraising is expected to be at least €10,000,000. Accordingly, the directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements.
Statement on relevant audit information
Each of the persons who are directors at the time when this Directors' report is approved has confirmed that:
so far as the director is aware, there is no relevant audit information of which the Company's auditor is unaware, and
the director has taken all the steps that ought to have been taken as a director in order to be aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the Company's auditor is aware of that information.
Page 2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Healthbeacon plc published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:42:07 UTC.