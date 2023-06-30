HealthBeacon PLC - Dublin-based devices and software developer for managing critical and chronic medications - In 2022, pretax loss widens to EUR13.2 million from EUR8.2 million in 2021. Revenue almost flat at EUR2.3 million compared to EUR2.2 million. Cost of sales increase 11% to EUR2.1 million from EUR1.9 million. In its outlook, firm says: "HealthBeacon has continued its upward trajectory in 2022 with the successful acquisition of US clients and investments."

Current stock price: EUR1.30

12-month change: down 71%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

