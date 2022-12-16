HealthBeacon appoints new interim CFO, permanent CFO process ongoing

(Alliance News) - HealthBeacon PLC on Friday said it appointed a new interim chief financial officer, while the process to appoint a CFO on a permanent basis is ongoing.

The Dublin-based medication adherence technology company said Lar Malone will join the company as interim CFO on December 21, having previously served as senior accounting manager at Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly part of AstraZeneca PLC.

Malone is a chartered management accountant with significant finance and management experience in the pharmaceutical industry. This includes roles with Schering-Plough Corp, Pfizer Inc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

"I am very pleased to welcome Lar to HealthBeacon and look forward to working with him as he brings his excellent experience to bear within our finance function. Lar has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry and will be a valuable asset to the company as our CFO succession process remains ongoing," said Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer Jim Joyce.

On December 2, HealthBeacon said Laurence Flavin informed the board he intended to leave the company and step down from his roles as executive director, CFO and company secretary within the next six months.

On Tuesday, HealthBeacon updated that Laurence Flavin stepped down as executive director with immediate effect and was replaced as company secretary by HealthBeacon co-founder and chief technology officer Kieran Daly.

Shares in HealthBeacon were quoted at EUR2.74 in Dublin on Friday morning, having last traded at the same price on December 5.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.