Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. HealthBeacon plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBCN   IE00014QAJZ5

HEALTHBEACON PLC

(HBCN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Irish Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-15
1.160 EUR   -3.33%
07:08aHealthBeacon reiterates revenue guidance, contracts rise annually
AN
06:39aSterling Could Extend Losses if UK Inflation Eases Further
DJ
05:14aNatWest ROTE Upside May Not Be Sustained Given Wider Scrutiny on Profits
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HealthBeacon reiterates revenue guidance, contracts rise annually

02/17/2023 | 07:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - HealthBeacon PLC on Friday reiterated its revenue guidance and noted improved 2022 operations including rising contracted client numbers and technology deployments.

The Dublin-based devices and software developer for managing critical and chronic medications said it maintained its revenue guidance of EUR25 million in annual recurring revenue run rate by the end of the first quarter of 2024, while it adjusted guidance on 100,000 units to the end of the second quarter of 2024 from the first quarter.

It plans to begin unit deployment in its client Evernorth in the second quarter of 2023 and ramp up significantly through the remainder of 2023.

A second and subsequent speciality pharmacy organisations will launch early in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter with unit deployment increasing through the fourth quarter.

HealthBeacon said it hopes these measures, alongside others, will help the company realise early-to-mid-teens ARR by the end of 2023.

"The medium term opportunity remains significant and the company is very well positioned to grow meaningfully over the coming quarters and years," it said.

In terms of 2022 operations, HealthBeacon said it continued to "build out sales infrastructure with additional customers, drugs and geographies added across the specialty pharma and pharma client base".

It said it now has 28 contracted clients, up from 23 in 2021, including Evernorth, NHS, Accord Healthcare and Clonmel Healthcare.

Technology deployments increased to 14,576 in 2022, including 13,224 units and 1,532 patients on the Patient Safety Platform, from 10,187 units only in 2021.

The Patient Safety Platform was deployed to 1,532 patients after launching in the UK and Ireland markets, while it plans to launch in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

"The supply chain disruption experienced in the first half of 2022 was overcome through extensive liaison with key supply chain partners and the onboarding of new strategic suppliers to overcome component availability issues," HealthBeacon said.

"Early indications in 2023 are that the availability and cost pressures experienced in the first half of 2022 continue to subside."

HealthBeacon will release its 2022 results on March 31.

Shares in HealthBeacon were flat at EUR1.16 each in Dublin on Friday midday.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about HEALTHBEACON PLC
07:08aHealthBeacon reiterates revenue guidance, contracts rise annually
AN
06:39aSterling Could Extend Losses if UK Inflation Eases Further
DJ
05:14aNatWest ROTE Upside May Not Be Sustained Given Wider Scrutiny on Profits
DJ
03:59aFTSE 100 Falls as U.S. Rate Rise Bets Dent Sentiment
DJ
02/01HealthBeacon plc Announces Orla O'gorman to Step Down from the Board
CI
2022FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.3% as Recession Fears Rise
DJ
2022Games Workshop's Deal With Amazon Could Propel Profits
DJ
2022Ireland's HealthBeacon Appoints Interim CFO
MT
2022HealthBeacon appoints new interim CFO, permanent CFO process ongoing
AN
2022HealthBeacon plc Announces the Appointment of Lar Malone as Interim Chief Financial Off..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,00 M 2,13 M 2,13 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 10,7 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19,7 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart HEALTHBEACON PLC
Duration : Period :
HealthBeacon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTHBEACON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,16 €
Average target price 6,00 €
Spread / Average Target 417%
Managers and Directors
James Joyce Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lar Malone Chief Financial Officer
Robert Garber Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kieran Daly Secretary & Chief Technology Officer
Joyce Power Director-Quality & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEALTHBEACON PLC-49.12%21
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-2.29%184 958
MEDTRONIC PLC8.71%112 001
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.86%68 687
DEXCOM, INC.3.55%45 311
HOYA CORPORATION7.91%36 458