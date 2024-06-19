Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. announced the appointment of Dustin Hillis as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Mr. Hillis brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to HiTC. With a career spanning two decades within a family of companies, Mr. Hillis has most recently served a four-year tenure as the CEO of a global conglomerate, managing and expanding 20 diverse international businesses with a workforce of over 2,000 individuals worldwide.

His multifaceted expertise in leadership, strategic growth, and operational excellence has been recognized through numerous accolades, including being named a ?Top 10 CEO? by Industry Era and one of the ?Top 50 Consulting CEOs? by the Consulting Report.

In addition to his corporate accomplishments, Mr. Hillis is an Amazon ?Best Selling Author,? an international real estate investor, as well as a sought-after keynote speaker who has delivered addresses across the globe. His broad influence and insights across various industries have been pivotal to his career success.

Mr. Hillis?s appointment comes at a crucial time as HiTC continues to drive innovation in healthcare technology. The company remains committed to integrating and automating healthcare processes to enhance the safety and quality of life for patients in continuing care and home settings.