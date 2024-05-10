Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On May 2, 2024, we appointed Ryan E. Holland to our Board of Directors for a three (3) year term. We agreed that Mr. Holland's compensation as a member of the Company's Board of Directors shall be in the form of a three (3) year restricted stock grant of 1,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The restricted stock grant shall vest ratably on May 2, 2025, 2026 and 2027,
