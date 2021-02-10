Log in
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend Increase

02/10/2021 | 05:01pm EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced its common stock cash dividend in the amount of $0.3025 per share, payable on March 9, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2021. This dividend amount reflects an increase from $0.30 per share previously.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned 227 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 16.4 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.7 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 12.6 million square feet nationwide.

 

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com. Please contact the Company at 615.269.8175 to request a printed copy of this information.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other risks described from time to time thereafter in the Company's SEC filings. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures in this release is included herein.

Carla Baca
Associate Vice President, Investor Relations
P: 615.269.8175


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
