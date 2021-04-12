Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated    HR

HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED

(HR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

04/12/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that on Wednesday evening, May 5, 2021, after the market closes, it expects to report results for the first quarter of 2021.

On May 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time, Healthcare Realty Trust expects to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties via an Internet link at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same Internet site address.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.877.507.5522

International Dial-In Number: 1.412.317.6077

Replay Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.877.344.7529

International Dial-In Number: 1.412.317.0088

Conference ID: 10154673

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned 227 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 16.4 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.7 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 12.6 million square feet nationwide.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

﻿Carla Baca
Associate Vice President, Investor Relations
P: 615.269.8175


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED
05:44pHealthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Con..
GL
03/31HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Healt..
MT
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : Healthcare Realty Trust Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days of Buy..
MT
03/17HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED : Berenberg Bank Adjusts Healthcare Realty ..
MT
03/15HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on He..
MT
03/12INSIDER TRENDS : Healthcare Realty Trust Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days of Buy..
MT
02/19HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/17INSIDER TRENDS : Healthcare Realty Trust Insider Disposes of Shares for Tax Slow..
MT
02/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Healthcare Realty Trust Makes Shares Sale for Tax Sl..
MT
02/17INSIDER TRENDS : Healthcare Realty Trust Insider Makes Tax Sale Interrupting 90-..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 530 M - -
Net income 2021 36,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 717 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 118x
Yield 2021 3,94%
Capitalization 4 335 M 4 335 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 32,42 $
Last Close Price 30,65 $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Todd J. Meredith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Christopher Douglas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Knox Singleton Chairman
Timothy H. Staggs Vice President-Internal Audit & Compliance
Robert E. Hull Executive Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED3.55%4 335
WELLTOWER INC.16.23%31 350
VENTAS, INC.11.62%20 509
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.7.15%17 454
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-0.73%12 544
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.3.50%8 712
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ