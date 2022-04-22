Log in
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED : Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
PU
04/06HEALTHCARE REALTY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated - HR
BU
03/04Equity Alert - The M&A Class Action Firm is Investigating the Merger - FHN, CDR, HR, IIN, REGI, MIME
PR
Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated : Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

04/22/2022 | 10:08am EDT
NASHVILLE, Tennessee, April 22, 2022 - Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that it expects to report results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday morning, May 5, 2022, before the market opens.

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time, Healthcare Realty Trust expects to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties via an Internet link at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same Internet site address.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.844.200.6205 Access Code 383121

International Dial-In Number: 1.929.526.1599 Access Code 383121

Replay Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.866.813.9403

International Dial-In Number: +44.204.525.0658

Conference ID: 861220

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the Company was invested in 258 real estate properties in 23 states totaling 17.9 million square feet and had an enterprise value of approximately $6.6 billion, defined as equity market capitalization plus the principal amount of debt less cash. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 14.3 million square feet nationwide

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 14:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
