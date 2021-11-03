Q3 2021 Financial Supplement

This Supplemental Information report contains disclosures that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "can," "may," "payable," "indicative," "predictive," "annualized," "expect," "expected," "range of expectations," "would have been," "budget," and other comparable terms in this report. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on the current plans and expectations of Company management and are subject to a number of unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in this release or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on occupancy rates and on the operations of the Company and its tenants; actions governments take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the introduction of public health measures and other regulations affecting the Company's properties and the operations of the Company and its tenants; general economic uncertainty in key markets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth changes in the economy; increases in interest rates; the availability and cost of capital at expected rates; competition for quality assets; negative developments in the operating results or financial condition of the Company's tenants, including, but not limited to, their ability to pay rent; the Company's ability to reposition or sell facilities with profitable results; the Company's ability to release space at similar rates as vacancies occur; the Company's ability to renew expiring leases; government regulations affecting tenants' Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and operational requirements; unanticipated difficulties and/or expenditures relating to future acquisitions and developments; changes in rules or practices governing the Company's financial reporting; the Company may be required under purchase options to sell properties and may not be able to reinvest the proceeds from such sales at rates of return equal to the return received on the properties sold; uninsured or underinsured losses related to casualty or liability; the incurrence of impairment charges on its real estate properties or other assets; and other legal and operational matters. Other risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected are detailed under the heading "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2020, under the heading "Risk Factors" and other risks described from time to time thereafter in the Company's SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Table of Contents
4 Highlights
6 Salient Facts
7 Corporate Information
8 Balance Sheet
9 Statements of Income
10 FFO, Normalized FFO, & FAD
11 Capital Funding & Commitments
12 Debt Metrics
13 Debt Covenants & Liquidity
14 Acquisition Activity
15 Investment Activity
16 Portfolio
17 Associated Health Systems
18 Top Tenants
19 MOB Proximity to Hospital
20 Lease Maturity, Lease & Building Size
21 Historical Occupancy
22 Occupancy Reconciliation
23 Leasing Statistics
24 NOI Performance
25 NOI Reconciliations
27 EBITDA Reconciliations
28 Components of Net Asset Value
29 Components of Expected FFO
Highlights
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
Normalized FFO per share totaled $0.43, an increase of 6.4% from $0.41 in the third quarter of 2020.
Same store cash NOI for the third quarter increased 1.8% over the third quarter of 2020. For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021, same store cash NOI grew 2.1%.
Predictive growth measures in the same store portfolio include:
Average in-place rent increases of 2.91%
Future annual contractual increases of 3.0% for leases commencing in the quarter
Weighted average cash leasing spreads of 3.0% on 360,000 square feet renewed:
6% (<0% spread)
12% (0-3%)
62% (3-4%)
20% (>4%)
Tenant retention of 84.2%
Portfolio leasing activity in the third quarter totaled 626,000 square feet related to 179 leases:
395,000 square feet of renewals
231,000 square feet of new and expansion leases
During the third quarter, the Company acquired ten medical office buildings in eight transactions for $164.6 million totaling 532,000 square feet. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company acquired one 57,000 square foot medical office building for $23.0 million.
In Denver, the Company acquired five buildings for $113.7 million totaling 400,000 square feet. The Company now owns eighteen properties in the Denver market.
Three buildings totaling 260,000 square feet for $70.4 million on AA rated AdventHealth's Porter Adventist Hospital campus, operated by Centura Health.
An 84,000 square foot property for $20.3 million on AA rated AdventHealth's Parker Adventist Hospital campus, operated by Centura Health.
An off campus 57,000 square foot property for $23.0 million leased to a diverse mix of tenants. The investment was made through the TIAA joint venture.
In Colorado Springs, the Company acquired two buildings for $42.5 million totaling 93,000 square feet. The Company now owns eight properties in the Colorado Springs market.
A 70,000 square foot building for $33.4 million on BBB+ rated CommonSpirit Health's Penrose Hospital, operated by Centura Health.
An off campus 24,000 square foot property for $9.1 million, which included a three-acre land parcel for future development. The building is anchored by Centura Health and is located near the Penrose Hospital campus. The investment was made through the TIAA joint venture.
In Raleigh, the Company acquired two buildings for $15.8 million totaling 47,000 square feet. The Company now owns four properties in the Raleigh market.
A 29,000 square foot building for $10.0 million adjacent to A2 rated WakeMed Cary Hospital.
An 18,000 square foot property for $5.8 million, less than one mile from WakeMed Cary Hospital.
In Birmingham, a 30,000 square foot building for $9.3 million adjacent to publicly traded Community Health System's flagship Grandview Medical Center. The Company now owns two buildings in the Birmingham market.
In Greensboro, an 18,000 square foot building for $6.4 million adjacent to AA- rated Cone Health's Alamance Regional Medical Center. The Company now owns eight buildings in the Greensboro market.
Year-to-date,the Company has acquired twenty-six buildings in twenty-one transactions totaling 1.3 million square feet for $481.1 million at a weighted average cap rate of 5.3%. Of this, the Company's joint venture partner, TIAA, has funded $61.6 million in seven buildings.
Year-to-date,the Company has sold twelve medical office buildings totaling 642,282 square feet for $127.9 million at a weighted average cap rate of 4.1%.
During the third quarter, the Company settled 2.0 million shares through its forward equity program, generating $61.3 million in net proceeds.
The Company currently has approximately 3.7 million shares to be settled through forward equity contracts and expects gross proceeds of approximately $115.9 million, before cost of borrowing under the forward contracts.
As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash of $16.0 million and $609.5 million available on its revolver.
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 5.3 times at the end of the quarter.
A dividend of $0.3025 per share was paid during the quarter, which equaled 90.6% of FAD. Year to date, dividends paid equaled 87.0% of FAD.
A dividend of $0.3025 per share is payable on November 30, 2021 for stockholders of record on November 15, 2021.
On October 25, 2021, the Company released its third annual Corporate Responsibility Report. The Company also participated in the 2021 GRESB Assessment and was recognized as a Green Star rated entity.
Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 20:56:37 UTC.