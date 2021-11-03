Q3 2021 Financial Supplement

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS & RISK FACTORS

This Supplemental Information report contains disclosures that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "can," "may," "payable," "indicative," "predictive," "annualized," "expect," "expected," "range of expectations," "would have been," "budget," and other comparable terms in this report. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on the current plans and expectations of Company management and are subject to a number of unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in this release or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on occupancy rates and on the operations of the Company and its tenants; actions governments take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the introduction of public health measures and other regulations affecting the Company's properties and the operations of the Company and its tenants; general economic uncertainty in key markets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth changes in the economy; increases in interest rates; the availability and cost of capital at expected rates; competition for quality assets; negative developments in the operating results or financial condition of the Company's tenants, including, but not limited to, their ability to pay rent; the Company's ability to reposition or sell facilities with profitable results; the Company's ability to release space at similar rates as vacancies occur; the Company's ability to renew expiring leases; government regulations affecting tenants' Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and operational requirements; unanticipated difficulties and/or expenditures relating to future acquisitions and developments; changes in rules or practices governing the Company's financial reporting; the Company may be required under purchase options to sell properties and may not be able to reinvest the proceeds from such sales at rates of return equal to the return received on the properties sold; uninsured or underinsured losses related to casualty or liability; the incurrence of impairment charges on its real estate properties or other assets; and other legal and operational matters. Other risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected are detailed under the heading "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2020, under the heading "Risk Factors" and other risks described from time to time thereafter in the Company's SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.