Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated : Aviso aos Acionistas
Today at 11:43 am
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA
Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, código ISIN BRH2TABDR004, informa que foi aprovado em 01/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,310000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,7752 - 01/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,250316901 por BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 05/09/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 11/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 14/08/2023 até 15/08/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Company), ISIN BRH2TABDR004, hereby informs that on 01/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,310000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,7752 - 01/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,250316901 per BDR.
The payment will be completed on 05/09/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 11/08/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 14/08/2023 to 15/08/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 15:42:08 UTC.
Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. It acquires properties from health systems, developers, physician groups, and other private investors. Its portfolio includes Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion, Porter Adventist Mob Portfolio, Taj Mahal Medical Center, Penrose Pavilion, Church Street Mobs, Parkway Professional Mob I And II, Clearview Mob I And Mob II, Highmark Medical Center, Valley Medical Center, 2100 Exeter Road, Mid-State Medical Center, Pima Medical Pavilion I & II, and others. It has invested in approximately 721 real estate properties in 35 states totaling approximately 42 million square feet. It provides leasing and property management services to more than 39 million square feet nationwide.