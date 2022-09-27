Healthcare Solutions Holdings Continues its National Expansion with a Partnership into Six Multi-Specialty Medical Clinics and an Office-Based Laboratory in Missouri

Drs. Abdullah Arshad, MD, and Timothy McPherson, DO, who currently own and operate multi-specialty medical clinics, have joined Healthcare Solutions Holdings as part of the senior leadership team

Their office-based laboratory (OBL) will be converted into a fully credentialed Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) within 24 months

GLEN COVE, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Solutions Holdings (OTCPK: HSMD), a vertically-integrated health care system, today announced the expansion of the system’s healthcare services into the state of Missouri. This announcement is the beginning of a new partnership with Drs. Abdullah Arshad, MD, and Timothy McPherson DO. The doctors jointly own and practice at six of the largest multi-specialty medical clinics in Missouri’s Bootheel region. HSMD will expand patient access and capabilities in the existing clinics and build six new Advance Care Medical (ACM) facilities under the current agreement. Dr. Arshad has been appointed HSMD’s Director of Rural Missouri, and Dr. McPherson has been appointed HSMD’s Director of Clinical Operations.

HSMD aims to develop 75 Advance Care Medical centers, organically and through acquisitions, across the state of Missouri over the next 36 months. With limited access to outpatient surgery services in Missouri, HSMD believes that the conversion of the office-based lab into an Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) will significantly elevate the level of care for the surrounding community. The company’s core goal is to provide comprehensive, affordable, and state-of-the-art healthcare to underserved populations throughout the United States.

Missouri is one of the four key markets HSMD has targeted for expansion into for the 4th Qt of 2022. HSMD’s national expansion plan will focus on semi-annually developing four to five new markets. With a three-year goal of providing healthcare in 36 markets and having over 300 medical facilities open to the public by 4th Qt 2025.

“HSMD is committed to investing in underserved communities to fill the gap in affordable health care options,” states Jonathan Loutzenhiser, Executive Director at HSMD. “We are pleased that Drs. Arshad and McPherson have joined our team. HSMD will bring nuclear medicine, mammography, and enhanced CT scanning capabilities to their diagnostic centers to ensure better health outcomes for a broader population of patients.”

Dr. Arshad has practiced internal and emergency medicine in Southeast Missouri for over 20 years, and Dr. McPherson has been in Family Practice for 30 years. Both doctors realize the burden placed on their patients, who sometimes must travel 100 miles to get specialized medical care, is unacceptable. “50% of the people in our Bootheel communities are underserved in their healthcare needs. I have strived my entire career to better serve the community I live in,” states Dr. Arshad. “HSMD’s investment will bring high quality and affordable healthcare back to rural America.”

About Healthcare Solutions Holdings

Healthcare Solutions Management Group Inc. (HSMD) is an integrated healthcare system operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc. HSMD’s overarching mission is to provide high-quality, equitable, and affordable healthcare to underserved communities across the United States through a highly trained physician-led medical staff, and three vertically integrated subsidiaries: Advance Care Medical Comprehensive/Urgent Care complexes, HSH Surgical Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and HSH Medical Services.

HSMD’s Ambulatory Surgery Center s (ASCs) will offer same-day surgical and outpatient care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures. The Advance Care Medical complexes (ACMs) will offer accessible primary and urgent care services, including in-house diagnostic imaging and a wide variety of lab testing.

CONTACT:

Jayson McKenna

(518) 244-0777

jmckenna@hshmedical.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. The healthcare market is a fast-changing, highly regulated market, and HSMD will always strive to provide the best patient care while remaining compliant with all legal and regulatory rules and guidance.