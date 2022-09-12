Healthcare Solutions Holdings Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Develop a Multispecialty Surgery Center and Multiple Advance Care Medical Complexes in the State of Arizona

GLEN COVE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Solutions Holdings Inc . (OTCPK: HSMD), a vertically-integrated health care system, has entered into a formal agreement with Dr. Keith Zacher, M.D., F.A.C.S., and his physician specialty group to deploy $68,000,000 for the construction of a multispecialty Ambulatory Surgery Center and 10 Advance Care Medical complexes in the Greater Phoenix, AZ, area.

HSMD’s senior management team is working to identify locations within the greater Phoenix area with the goal of providing the public greater access to comprehensive, affordable, and state-of-the-art healthcare within their own communities. The Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) will offer same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures. The Advance Care Medical complexes (ACMs) will offer accessible primary and urgent care services, including in-house diagnostic imaging and a wide variety of lab testing. Once construction begins, the ASC and ACM complexes are expected to be completed within 9-18 months.

HSMD has appointed Dr. Keith Zacher, M.D., F.A.C.S., a prominent board-certified general surgeon, to serve as Vice President of Surgery for Arizona.

HSMD’s Vice President of Business Development, Danny Yevcak, said “the credibility and experience that Dr. Zacher brings to HSMD along with his passion and professionalism will spearhead the growth and momentum into the Arizona market.”

During his 25+-year career, Dr. Zacher built a private practice focused on advanced laparoscopic surgical techniques. Dr. Zacher has seen and evaluated a significant number of ambulatory surgery center models, and has stated that he has “never seen anything that can significantly reduce medical costs and drive better patient outcomes like the HSMD model.”

Dr. Zacher believes that HSMD’s vertical integration utilizing economies of scale creates internal efficiencies in medicine previously only achieved in other industries. He believes “the big piece is helping better align primary care providers and surgical specialists to coordinate patient care and create a hospital without walls.” His association with HSMD further expands our ability to provide high-quality, affordable healthcare that improve patient outcomes, especially in underserved communities.

“HSMD’s partnership with Dr. Zacher represents a new evolution in how patients are cared for,” said Jonathan Loutzenhiser, Executive Director at HSMD. “In order to provide the best patient care, we plan to replicate our model across HSMD centers around the country.”

About Healthcare Solutions Holdings

Healthcare Solutions Management Group Inc. (HSMD) is an integrated healthcare system operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc. HSMD’s overarching mission is to provide high-quality, equitable, and affordable healthcare to underserved communities across the United States through a highly trained physician-led medical staff, and three vertically integrated subsidiaries: Advance Care Medical Comprehensive/Urgent Care complexes, HSH Surgical Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and HSH Medical Services.

CONTACT:

Jayson McKenna

(518) 244-0777

jmckenna@hshmedical.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. The healthcare market is a fast changing, highly regulated market, and HSMD will always strive to provide the best patient care while remaining compliant with all legal and regulatory rules and guidance.

