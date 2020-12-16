Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund    MDS.UN   CA42226J1084

HEALTHCARE SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND

(MDS.UN)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces Special Distribution for the year 2020

12/16/2020 | 12:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MDS.UN) – LDIC Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the special distribution of CDN$0.19124 per Class A unit. The special distribution will be paid in cash on or before December 31, 2020 to unitholders of record on December 23, 2020.

For further information please contact:

LDIC Inc.
Tel: (416) 362-4141
Email: info@ldic.ca
Website: www.ldic.ca



© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about HEALTHCARE SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND
12:12pHealthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces Special Distribution for the ..
GL
12/11Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces December 2020 Quarterly Distr..
GL
09/21Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces September 2020 Quarterly Dist..
GL
2019HEALTHCARE SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUN : Announces December 2019 Quarterly Distrib..
AQ
More news
Chart HEALTHCARE SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND
Duration : Period :
Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTHCARE SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Barry Decter Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & CIO
Suzanne Beryl McCallum President, Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Ron E. Bailey Director
Graham W. S. Scott Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTHCARE SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND3.20%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-11.58%6 969
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-6.47%3 463
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.52%2 556
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-25.14%2 311
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-28.10%2 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ