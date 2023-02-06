Advanced search
       US42227W1080

HEALTHCARE TRIANGLE, INC.
2023-02-06
0.3500 USD   -93.00%
Epic Implementation: How Collaboration Can Help Streamline the Patient Care Journey

02/06/2023 | 10:10am EST
Epic EHR implementation pose many challenges for healthcare organizations. When done with the right tools and strategies in place, organizations can significantly improve patient care and clinical workflows. One of the most important factors to consider when embarking on Epic implementation is collaboration.

Collaboration between Epic users, Epic consultants, Hospital stakeholders, and Epic leadership is essential. In addition, collaborating with third-party software companies can help ensure Epic integration into existing systems is smooth and successful. These partners can provide vital insight and support to Epic users to help customize and troubleshoot any technical issues that may arise during implementation.

Why Healthcare Organizations Should Consider Collaboration for Effective Epic Implementation

There are many reasons why collaboration plays a key role in Epic implementation. A few of them are listed below:

  1. Epic implementation involves multiple stakeholders, who all have unique needs and expectations that must be properly addressed for implementation success.
  2. Collaboration helps organizations leverage collective experience to ultimately bring a platform that is advantageous and easy to use for providers and staff.
  3. In addition, collaboration will also ensure the development of an implementation roadmap that is beneficial to all parties. This collaborative effort ensures that everyone involved is on the same page and can move forward in an organized manner.
  4. Finally, collaboration helps healthcare leaders ensure that all Epic modules are up and running smoothly with minimal disruption to patient care operations, and appropriate data is migrated to your new platform.
  5. Healthcare leaders can benefit from collaborating with Epic partners to gain access to Epic best practices, knowledge base and Epic-certified professionals. This kind of external support is invaluable in ensuring a successful Epic implementation. At Healthcare Triangle, our experienced Epic consultants are committed to helping your organization achieve Epic success through collaborative Epic implementation.
The Importance of Collaboration in Epic EHR Implementation

Strong collaboration during Epic implementation can bring a range of benefits to your organization, from improved patient care to greater staff satisfaction.

  • Enhanced patient safety and care: When Epic implementation is handled collaboratively, members of the Epic team can work together to develop standardized processes that are tailored to the individual needs of patients with efficiency. This ensures that healthcare professionals are consistently delivering high-quality care while reducing the chance of burnout through cumbersome documentation.
  • Improved staff satisfaction: When Epic is implemented as a team, stakeholders have more opportunities to evaluate the feasibility of their setup. This increases staff engagement, motivation, and morale, which can result in greater job satisfaction for Epic team members.
  • Long-Term cost effectiveness: The collaboration approach helps to reduce Epic implementation costs by ensuring that all Epic project goals are met in an efficient manner at first pass. This will reduce the need to constantly update workflows that could provide further frustration for providers and users.
  • Improved productivity: Optimization of workflows and the ability to achieve sustainable, positive results in less time.
  • Better outcomes: Epic implementation requires a lot of planning and coordination between teams, which can be challenging to achieve without collaboration. By working together, teams can identify potential pitfalls before they occur and create better solutions for users.

Epic implementation is a major undertaking, but with the right strategies in place, can be hugely beneficial in the improvement of patient care and clinical workflows for years to come. Contact us today and let's get started on creating a successful Epic system for your organization.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Healthcare Triangle Inc. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 15:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
