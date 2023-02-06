Epic Implementation: How Collaboration Can Help Streamline the Patient Care Journey

Epic EHR implementation pose many challenges for healthcare organizations. When done with the right tools and strategies in place, organizations can significantly improve patient care and clinical workflows. One of the most important factors to consider when embarking on Epic implementation is collaboration.

Collaboration between Epic users, Epic consultants, Hospital stakeholders, and Epic leadership is essential. In addition, collaborating with third-party software companies can help ensure Epic integration into existing systems is smooth and successful. These partners can provide vital insight and support to Epic users to help customize and troubleshoot any technical issues that may arise during implementation.