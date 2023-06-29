UNITED STATES

HEALTHCARE TRIANGLE, INC.

Item 2.04 Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement.

On June 23, 2023, Healthcare Triangle, Inc. ("HCTI" or the "Company") received a notice of default from Seacoast Business Funding, a division of Seacoast National Bank ("Seacoast") with respect to the Purchasing Agreement by and between the Company and Seacoast dated May 2, 2022 ("Purchasing Agreement"). As a result of the Event of Default, the fee payable by HCTI to Seacoast went from the Prime Rate (as defined in the Purchasing Agreement) to 18%. As of June 28, 2023, the Company has an outstanding payment balance of $2,409,437 under the Purchase Agreement. Section 6(h) of the Purchase Agreement requires the Company to obtain the written consent of Seacoast prior to obtaining any loans or advances. On May 5, 2023, the Company entered into the Business Loan and Security Agreement among HCTI, Agile Capital Funding, LLC as collateral agent, and Agile Lending, LLC (the "Loan Agreement") pursuant to which the Company was advanced $1.5 million without the prior consent of Seacoast.

As of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, no action has been taken by Seacoast to accelerate the Company's obligations, to foreclose on the loan collateral or to enforce its rights under the terms of the Purchasing Agreement. The Company is attempting to resolve this matter with Seacoast, and may defend any enforcement action taken by Seacoast. However, the Company cannot guarantee a resolution on a timely basis, on favorable terms, or at all. If the Company is unable to resolve the alleged defaults under the Purchasing Agreement, it would have a material adverse effect on the Company's liquidity, financial condition and results of operations, and could cause the Company to become bankrupt or insolvent.

