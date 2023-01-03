Healthcare Trust : Common Stock Dividend - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 3, 2023

Healthcare Trust, Inc.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

Common Stock Dividend

On January 3, 2023, Healthcare Trust, Inc. (the "Company") announced the declaration of a quarterly stock dividend of 0.014167 shares of the Company's common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the "Common Stock"), on each share of the Company's outstanding Common Stock. The stock dividend is payable on January 18, 2023 to holders of record of the Company's Common Stock at the close of business on January 13, 2023.

As previously announced, dividends authorized by the Company's board of directors on the Company's shares of Common Stock will be paid on a quarterly basis in arrears in shares of the Company's Common Stock valued at the Company's estimated per share net asset value of Common Stock in effect on the applicable date, which is currently $15.00 per share, based on a single record date to be specified at the beginning of each quarter. The number of shares to be so issued will continue to be based on a per share amount equal to $0.85 per annum, or $0.2125 per quarter. Please see the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2022 for a full description of the determination of the Company's current estimated per share net asset value of Common Stock and related assumptions, qualifications and limitations.

The statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to be materially different. The words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include (a) the potential adverse effects of (i) the global COVID-19 pandemic, including actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, and (ii) the geopolitical instability due to the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including related sanctions and other penalties imposed by the U.S. and European Union, and the related impact on the Company, the Company's tenants, the Company's operators and the global economy and financial markets, and (b) that any potential future acquisition is subject to market conditions and capital availability and may not be completed on favorable terms, or at all, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on March 18, 2022, and all other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission after that date, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required to do so by law.

