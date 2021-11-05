Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTA   US42225P5017

HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.

(HTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elliott Releases Statement Regarding Healthcare Trust of America's Announcement During Earnings

11/05/2021 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott") released the following statement today regarding Healthcare Trust of America's (NYSE: HTA) ("HTA" or the "Company") announcement this morning ahead of its third-quarter earnings call:

"Elliott supports HTA's announcement today to run a strategic review, including the evaluation of a sale of the Company. As we have stated, we believe that a number of potential buyers are interested in HTA's attractive collection of assets. Shareholders are overwhelmingly in favor of a competitive process whereby the Company actively solicits bids, and Elliott remains committed to ensuring that the process is thorough, comprehensive and open to the full universe of bidders."

Media Contact:         
Stephen Spruiell  
Elliott Investment Management L.P. 
(212) 478-2017  
sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elliott-releases-statement-regarding-healthcare-trust-of-americas-announcement-during-earnings-301417699.html

SOURCE Elliott Investment Management L.P.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.
11:36aElliott Releases Statement Regarding Healthcare Trust of America's Announcement During ..
PR
07:04aHEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:27aHEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS - Form 8-K
PU
06:25aHealthcare Trust of America Q3 FFO, Revenue Rise
MT
06:17aHEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
06:16aEarnings Flash (HTA) HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA Reports Q3 FFO $0.44
MT
06:16aEarnings Flash (HTA) HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA Posts Q3 Revenue $191.3M
MT
06:01aHealthcare Trust of America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
PR
11/04Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Fourth Quarter Dividend - HTA - Healthc..
AQ
11/04Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Updates Date to Report 2021 Third Quarter Financial R..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.
More recommendations