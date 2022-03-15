Healthcare Trust of America : AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO AMENDED AND RESTATED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT - Form 8-K

AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO AMENDED AND RESTATED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT

(Robert A. Milligan)

THIS AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO AMENDED AND RESTATED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT (the "Amendment") is entered into and effective as of March 13, 2022 by and between HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC., a Maryland corporation (the "Company"), and ROBERT A. MILLIGAN (the "Executive").

RECITALS

WHEREAS, the Company employs Executive as its Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary under the terms of an Amended and Restated Employment Agreement dated July 8, 2016, as amended by two letter agreements dated July 14, 2017 and March 18, 2019 (collectively, the " Employment Agreement "); and

WHEREAS, the Company is contemplating a merger transaction with Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated ("Transaction"), and the Company agrees that, if the Transaction is consummated, he will not be the Chief Financial Officer of resulting parent company upon the closing of the Transaction. As such Executive will have Good Reason to terminate his employment with the Company upon the closing of the Transaction;

WHEREAS, the parties desire to modify the Employment Agreement with this amendment;

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the foregoing premises, and other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby affirmed, the Company and Executive agree to the following to amend the Employment Agreement as follows:

1. The Company and Executive agree that the foregoing recitals are correct and that the Transaction upon consummation will result in a material diminution in Executive's authority, duties and responsibility as he will not be the Chief Financial Officer of the resulting parent company and that Executive shall have Good Reason to terminate his employment under the Employment Agreement upon the closing of the Transaction. With that closing, Executive shall be relieved of all obligations to provide the Company and its successor with written notice of the event and condition giving rise to Good Reason, and the Company and its successor shall have no right to cure such event or condition.

2. Section 5.1 of the Employment Agreement is generally amended to stipulate that Executive's Base Salary is $600,000.

3. The first sentence of Sections 8.6(a) of the Employment Agreement is hereby deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following:

"For purposes of this Agreement, " Separation Benefits " shall mean payment by the Company to the Executive of an amount equal to the sum of two (2) times the Executive's Base Salary and two (2) times the Executive's Target Bonus at the salary and bonus rate in effect on the date of signing by Executive of this Amendment."

