HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated

02/28/2022 | 05:58pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated ("Healthcare Realty Trust" or the "Company") (NYSE: HR), in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. ("Healthcare Trust of America") (NYSE: HTA). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of HR common stock will be exchanged for one share of HTA common stock, at a fixed ratio. In addition, HTA shareholders will receive a total implied value of $35.08 per share comprised of a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1:1 based on HR's unaffected price of $30.26 on February 24, 2022. At closing, HR and HTA shareholders will own 39% and 61% of the Company, respectively.  

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Healthcare Realty Trust's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the deal's equity split is fair to Healthcare Realty Trust's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-healthcare-realty-trust-incorporated-301491977.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
