HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)

HEALTHEQUITY, INC.

(HQY)
HealthEquity : HQY Investor Presentation September 2020

09/09/2020 | 12:20am EDT

Investor presentation

September 2020

Copyright © 2020 HealthEquity, Inc. All rights reserved.

HealthEquity does not provide legal, tax or financial advice.

Safe harbor

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities and has been prepared solely for informational purposes. This presentation is a summary of information contained in our public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which public filings are expressly incorporated herein by reference (see http://ir.healthequity.com/), and other publicly available information. Readers are encouraged to review our public filings for further information.

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, product expansion, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "may," "believes," "intends," "seeks," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "should," "assumes," "continues," "could," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Readers are encouraged to review our public filings with the SEC for further disclosure of other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in any forward-looking statements included herein.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. As required by Regulation G, we have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which is available in our public filings.

No part of this presentation may be copied, recorded, or rebroadcast in any form.

2

An industry leader

HealthEquity HSAs, HSA Assets, HRAs, FSAs, Commuter, COBRA, and Other CDBs as of July 31, 2020. Integrations information and employer served information is as of January 31, 2020. Management estimates benefits administration for employers that employ 1 in 7 working Americans based on Pew Research Center analysis of 2018 labor force data estimating 154m working

3 Americans as of December 31, 2018, and management's assumption that our 12 million members represent less than half of the workforce of the employers we serve as of January 2020. HealthEquity Advisors, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of HealthEquity, Inc. and an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply endorsement by any state or agency and does not imply a level of skill, education, or training.

Q2 FY21 trends

Continued accelerated integration - 7 of 10 FY21 planned platform migrations completed

$50+ million net synergies achieved - raised net synergy target to $80 million Strong renewals including US Govt. OPM, HQY's largest single client Commuter headwinds expected to continue through at least year-end Healthcare card spend increasing off April lows

RFPs trending toward total solution and cross-sell opportunities

COBRA qualifying events providing increased education interactions with members to stay covered

4

Disclaimer

HealthEquity Inc. published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 733 M - -
Net income 2021 -22,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 038 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -198x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 565 M 4 565 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,64x
EV / Sales 2022 6,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 931
Free-Float 97,7%
