    HQY   US42226A1079

HEALTHEQUITY, INC.

(HQY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:38:22 2023-03-23 am EDT
58.52 USD   +2.41%
11:23aHealthequity : Investor Presentation December 2022
PU
03/21Healthequity : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/21Transcript : HealthEquity, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 21, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HealthEquity : Investor Presentation December 2022

03/23/2023 | 11:23am EDT
Investor Presentation

March 2023

March 2023

Copyright © 2022 HealthEquity, Inc. All rights reserved. | HealthEquity does not provide legal, tax or financial advice.

Safe harbor

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities and has been prepared solely for informational purposes. This presentation is a summary of information contained in our public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which public filings are expressly incorporated herein by reference (see http://ir.healthequity.com/), and other publicly available information. Readers are encouraged to review our public filings for further information.

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, product expansion, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "may," "believes," "intends," "seeks," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "should," "assumes," "continues," "could," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Readers are encouraged to review our public filings with the SEC for further disclosure of other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in any forward- looking statements included herein.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. As required by Regulation G, we have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which is available in our public filings.

No part of this presentation may be copied, recorded, or rebroadcast in any form.

2

Market leader

8.0M

14.9M

$22.1B

HSAs

Total accounts

HSA Assets

200+

120K+

#1

Network partners

Employer clients

HSA Administrator

- Devenir

Note - HealthEquity HSAs, HSA Assets and other metrics as of January 31, 2023, except Devenir ranking is as of the Devenir June 30, 2022 report.

Michele Krutke

Teammate since 2012

Outpacing a secular

growth market

HealthEquity doubled

market growth the

HealthEquity

past 5 years

HSA Market

10% CAGR market growth to 2030

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2030

Market growth estimate from proprietary research June 2021. Market data from Devenir Mid-year reports 2017-2022.

Sales results data is as of January 31, 2023.

FY23 sales results

2023

YoY

2022

Growth

HSAs

8.0M

11%

7.2M

HSA cash

$14.2B

10%

$12.9B

HSA

$7.9B

19%

$6.7B

investments

Total HSA

$22.1B

13%

$19.6B

assets

Total

14.9M

4%

14.4M

accounts

4

HSA openings

HealthEquity HSA sales

971

(Thousands)

918

724

669

674

687

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

HSA Sales for HealthEquity fiscal year ending January 31, 2023. Figures exclude HSAs from previously announced acquisitions

5

Disclaimer

HealthEquity Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 15:22:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
