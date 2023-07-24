Healthier Choices Management Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 13.57 million compared to USD 6.13 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 2.65 million compared to USD 1.35 million a year ago.
For the six months, revenue was USD 27.13 million compared to USD 11.18 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 4.56 million compared to USD 2.66 million a year ago.
