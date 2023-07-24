Healthier Choices Management Corp. is a holding company. The Company is focused on providing nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. The Company's segments include natural and organic retail stores (Grocery) and vapor products (Vapor). Through its subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, it manages its intellectual property portfolio. It also operates Ada's Natural Market, Paradise Health & Nutrition, Mother Earth's Storehouse and Greens Natural Foods. Ada's Natural Market is a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items. Paradise Health & Nutrition has three stores that likewise offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items.

Sector Investment Holding Companies