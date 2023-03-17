Healthpeak Properties : 2022 Annual Report2022 Annual Report (

Dear Stockholders,

Our business is driven by two secular fundamentals - the aging population and the desire for improved health.

We have concentrated our resources in sectors and markets where Healthpeak has unique scale, expertise, and relationships. We believe this allows us to invest and operate with a competitive advantage.

The societal impact of our buildings is significant. In Life Science, our biopharma tenants are producing life-changing diagnostics and therapeutics for cancer, heart disease, and sickle cell, among many other chronic diseases. In Medical Office, we estimate 17 million patients visited our buildings last year. Our properties are critical to outpatient healthcare delivery in attractive markets such as Dallas, Houston, Denver, Phoenix, and Nashville.

We expect the societal impact of our portfolio to grow over time, driven by the ongoing push to convenient outpatient medical care, and exciting advances in personalized medicine and drug discovery.

2022 Results and 2023 Outlook

Strong execution by our team produced better-than-expected internal growth and earnings in 2022. Our internal growth rate was even more impressive when considering Healthpeak's Life Science and Medical Office portfolios produced outsized growth in both 2020 and 2021, creating a difficult comparison period.

Looking forward to 2023, despite the challenging macroeconomic background, we are projecting another year of solid same-store growth and accretive development deliveries. Our balance sheet is in great shape from both a leverage and liquidity standpoint, an important asset given the volatile capital markets environment.