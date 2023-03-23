Healthpeak Properties to Report First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast

DENVER, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is scheduled to report first quarter financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 8338797. You may also access the conference call via webcast at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak's website through April 28, 2024, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through May 5, 2023, by calling (877) 344-7529 and entering conference ID number 6674490.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health, in particular Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Andrew Johns, CFA

Senior Vice President – Investor Relations

(949) 407-0400

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthpeak-properties-to-report-first-quarter-financial-results-and-host-conference-callwebcast-301780360.html

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.