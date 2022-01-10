Log in
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.

Healthpeak Properties to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast

01/10/2022 | 05:00pm EST
DENVER, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 7403667. You may also access the conference call via webcast at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak's website through February 9, 2023, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through February 23, 2022 by calling (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID number 9680940.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Andrew Johns, CFA
Vice President – Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
720-428-5400

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthpeak-properties-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2021-financial-results-and-host-conference-callwebcast-301457659.html

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
