Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Healthpeak Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEAK   US42250P1030

HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.

(PEAK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-10 pm EST
26.15 USD   -0.46%
04:16pHealthpeak Properties to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast
PR
03:21aHealthpeak Properties Prices $400 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
01/09Healthpeak Properties Prices $400 Million of 5.250% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2032
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Healthpeak Properties to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast

01/10/2023 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 5962519. You may also access the conference call via webcast at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak's website through February 8, 2024, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through February 15, 2023, by calling (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID number 5525014.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Andrew Johns, CFA
Senior Vice President – Investor Relations
720-428-5050

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Healthpeak Properties, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthpeak-properties-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2022-financial-results-and-host-conference-callwebcast-301718309.html

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.
04:16pHealthpeak Properties to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and ..
PR
03:21aHealthpeak Properties Prices $400 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
01/09Healthpeak Properties Prices $400 Million of 5.250% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2032
PR
01/04North American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
01/03Jefferies Upgrades Healthpeak Properties to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $29 ..
MT
2022North American Morning Briefing: Rough Start For -3-
DJ
2022RBC Downgrades Healthpeak Properties to Sector Perform From Outperform, Cuts PT to $28 ..
MT
2022Sector Update: Tech Stocks Help Market Snap Five-Day Losing Streak
MT
2022Sector Update: Tech Stocks Adding More Strength in Thursday Trading
MT
2022Goldman Sachs Trims Price Target on HashiCorp to $35 From $38, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations