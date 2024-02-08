Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK), a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023.

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

– Net income of $0.13 per share, Nareit FFO of $0.48 per share, FFO as Adjusted of $0.46 per share, AFFO of $0.36 per share, and Total Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 3.6%

– Fourth quarter new and renewal lease executions totaled 1.1 million square feet:

Outpatient Medical new and renewal lease executions totaled 743,000 square feet

Lab new and renewal lease executions totaled 312,000 square feet

Year-to-date 2024 Lab lease executions of 58,000 square feet with an additional 115,000 square feet under signed LOI

– Received entitlements for an additional 1.3 million square feet of lab development at the Vantage campus in South San Francisco

– Commenced two on-campus outpatient developments in our HCA Healthcare ("HCA") development program

– Entered into a new $236 million joint venture through the sale of a 65% interest in the Callan Ridge lab campus in the Torrey Pines submarket of San Diego in January 2024

– Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre was 5.2x for the quarter ended December 31, 2023

FULL-YEAR 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

– Net income of $0.56 per share, Nareit FFO of $1.79 per share, FFO as Adjusted of $1.78 per share, AFFO of $1.53 per share, and Total Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 4.8%

– Portfolio leasing summary:

Full-year outpatient lease executions totaled 4.1 million square feet, with +4% cash releasing spreads on renewals

Full-year lab lease executions totaled 985,000 square feet, with +23% cash releasing spreads on renewals

– Development highlights:

2023 completions and new starts:

Nexus on Grand: Delivered the fully leased, 148,000 square foot, $161 million lab building in South San Francisco

Vantage: Delivered the fully leased, 154,000 square foot, $201 million first building of Phase I in South San Francisco

Callan Ridge: Completed core and shell work and delivered the space to the tenant for T.I. build out; the fully leased development in Torrey Pines totals 185,000 square feet with an expected total development cost of $146 million

HCA Development Program: Commenced construction on two new outpatient developments totaling 192,000 square feet with total expected development costs of $90 million

Land bank and future developments:

In September 2023, the Cambridge City Council unanimously approved a comprehensive rezoning to allow for greater density and developable heights in the West Cambridge neighborhood of Alewife where Healthpeak owns a total of 39 acres

In December 2023, Healthpeak received entitlements for an additional 1.3 million square feet of lab development at the Vantage campus

– Issued $750 million of senior unsecured notes at blended yield of approximately 5.35% and weighted average initial maturity of approximately 10 years

– Sold $130 million of non-core properties at an average trailing cash yield of 5.4% and received $205 million of seller financing and other loan repayments

– 2023 sustainability and responsible business recognitions include:

Received a Green Star rating from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) and named a constituent in the FTSE4Good Index for the twelfth consecutive year

Named to CDP's Leadership band for the eleventh consecutive year, named a constituent in the S&P Global Dow Jones Sustainability N. America Index for the eleventh consecutive year and World Index for the fourth time; and named to the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the ninth consecutive year

Named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the third time

Named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies list for the fifth consecutive year

Named Winner for Best Proxy Statement (Mid Cap), and Finalist for Best ESG Reporting (Small to Mid Cap) by IR Magazine and Governance Intelligence

Certified a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year; included in The Tennessean Top Workplaces for the second consecutive year; and a Middle Tennessee Top Workplace for the first time

Included in Fortune's Best Workplaces in Real Estate list for the second consecutive year

To learn more about Healthpeak's commitment to responsible business and view our 2022 ESG Report, please visit www.healthpeak.com/ESG.

FOURTH QUARTER COMPARISON

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income, diluted $ 70,787 $ 0.13 $ 6,388 $ 0.01 Nareit FFO, diluted 263,810 0.48 192,158 0.35 FFO as Adjusted, diluted 252,639 0.46 238,744 0.44 AFFO, diluted 196,622 0.36 194,414 0.36

FULL-YEAR COMPARISON

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income, diluted $ 304,284 $ 0.56 $ 497,792 $ 0.92 Nareit FFO, diluted 994,574 1.79 904,573 1.66 FFO as Adjusted, diluted 987,708 1.78 950,259 1.74 AFFO, diluted 847,358 1.53 790,296 1.45

Nareit FFO, FFO as Adjusted, AFFO, Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI, and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful in evaluating the operating performance and financial position of real estate investment trusts (see the "Funds From Operations" and "Adjusted Funds From Operations" sections of this release for additional information). See "December 31, 2023 Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definitions, discussions of their uses and inherent limitations, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com/quarterly-results.

SAME-STORE ("SS") OPERATING SUMMARY

The table below outlines the year-over-year three-month and full-year SS Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth.

Year-Over-Year Total SS Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI Growth Three Month Full Year SS Growth % % of SS SS Growth % % of SS Lab 2.7 % 47.1 % 3.7 % 46.6 % Outpatient Medical 4.3 % 41.4 % 3.4 % 42.0 % CCRC 4.7 % 11.5 % 15.6 % 11.5 % Total Portfolio 3.6 % 100.0 % 4.8 % 100.0 %

CALLAN RIDGE LAB CAMPUS JOINT VENTURE SALE

As previously announced, in January 2024, Healthpeak formed a new strategic joint venture with Breakthrough Properties (“Breakthrough”) through a sale of a 65% interest in Healthpeak’s fully leased Callan Ridge lab campus in the Torrey Pines submarket of San Diego.

The formation of the 65% Breakthrough / 35% Healthpeak joint venture values Callan Ridge at $236 million, or $1,275 per square foot, and represents a stabilized cash capitalization rate of 5.3% based on the initial annual rental rate of approximately $67 per square foot. At closing, net proceeds to Healthpeak were approximately $130 million. Additionally, the formation of the joint venture reduces Healthpeak's future tenant improvement funding by approximately $20 million.

Healthpeak began construction on the 185,000 square foot Callan Ridge campus in 2021. The two-building campus is fully leased to Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), through April 2035.

DEVELOPMENT UPDATES

VANTAGE ENTITLEMENTS

As previously announced, in December 2023, Healthpeak received entitlements for an additional 1.3 million square feet of lab space at the Vantage campus, bringing the combined campus to approximately 1.7 million square feet upon full build out. The additional entitlements represent double the allowable density compared to when Healthpeak originally acquired the land. The long-term nature of the entitlements offers flexibility to deliver the balance of the development in phases to align with market demand.

Strategically located in the heart of South San Francisco and at the doorstep of Genentech’s headquarters, the 20-acre purpose-built lab campus offers tenants a highly amenitized, world-class campus setting with access to multiple modes of transportation including direct access to the Rails-to-Trails pathway, which provides a pedestrian connection to downtown South San Francisco's restaurant and retail corridor, as well as the Caltrain station, which recently completed a multi-year renovation.

Healthpeak is South San Francisco's largest investor-owned landlord with a portfolio that encompasses 4.9 million square feet, including some the submarket's most desirable campuses including The Cove, Portside at Oyster Point, The Shore, Vantage, and Pointe Grand, among others.

OUTPATIENT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM WITH HCA

During the fourth quarter, Healthpeak added two on-campus outpatient developments with total expected development costs of $90 million to its program with HCA.

Galen Aurora: 72,000 square foot Class A medical training facility located on HCA’s Medical Center of Aurora hospital campus, a 325-bed acute care hospital in Denver, CO where Healthpeak currently owns three on-campus buildings totaling approximately 165,000 square feet. HCA nursing and professional education affiliates have pre-leased 100% of the development.

72,000 square foot Class A medical training facility located on HCA’s Medical Center of Aurora hospital campus, a 325-bed acute care hospital in Denver, CO where Healthpeak currently owns three on-campus buildings totaling approximately 165,000 square feet. HCA nursing and professional education affiliates have pre-leased 100% of the development. McKinney Medical Center: 120,000 square foot Class A outpatient building on the campus of HCA's Medical City McKinney campus, a 281-bed acute care hospital in McKinney, TX where Healthpeak currently owns two on-campus buildings totaling approximately 120,000 square feet. HCA affiliates have pre-leased approximately 62% of the development for future outpatient services, including oncology, orthopedic, cardiology, wound care, imaging, and other services.

Since 2019, Healthpeak’s development program with HCA has delivered 9 outpatient buildings totaling 785,000 square feet with total development costs of approximately $235 million and is under construction on an additional three buildings totaling 262,000 square feet with total expected development costs of $121 million.

MERGER WITH PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST AND TERM LOAN UPDATE

As previously announced on October 30, 2023, Healthpeak and Physicians Realty Trust entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals. Each company will hold its respective special meeting of stockholders on February 21, 2024. Subject to Physicians Realty Trust's stockholders approving the proposed merger and Healthpeak's stockholders approving the issuance of Healthpeak common stock in connection with the proposed merger, among other matters, as well as the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close on March 1, 2024.

Additionally, Healthpeak expects to enter into a new $750 million 5-year unsecured term loan. Proceeds from the term loan are expected to fund the repayment of $210 million of Physicians Realty Trust private placement notes and to be used for general corporate purposes, including transaction costs and repayment of borrowings under Healthpeak's credit facility and commercial paper program. Healthpeak has entered into forward-starting swap agreements to fix the interest rate of the new term loan at approximately 4.5% for the full 5-year term of the loan.

DIVIDEND

On January 31, 2024, Healthpeak's Board declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on February 26, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2024.

2024 OUTLOOK

For full year 2024, we have established the following outlook ranges, which are inclusive of the impact from the Physicians Realty Trust merger:

Diluted earnings per common share of $0.07 – $0.13

Diluted Nareit FFO per share of $1.54 – $1.60

Diluted FFO as Adjusted per share of $1.73 – $1.79

Diluted AFFO per share of $1.50 – $1.56

Total Portfolio Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 2.25% – 3.75%

This outlook assumes the merger with Physicians Realty Trust closes on March 1, 2024. These estimates are based on our view of existing market conditions, transaction timing, and other assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2024. Additionally, the outlook includes estimates for certain merger-related accounting adjustments, which will not be finalized until after the merger closes. For additional details and assumptions underlying this outlook, please see page 40 in our corresponding Supplemental Report and the Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, both of which are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets In thousands, except share and per share data December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Real estate: Buildings and improvements $ 13,329,464 $ 12,784,078 Development costs and construction in progress 643,217 760,355 Land and improvements 2,647,633 2,667,188 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (3,591,951 ) (3,188,138 ) Net real estate 13,028,363 13,023,483 Loans receivable, net of reserves of $2,830 and $8,280 218,450 374,832 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 782,853 706,677 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,282 and $2,399 55,820 53,436 Cash and cash equivalents 117,635 72,032 Restricted cash 51,388 54,802 Intangible assets, net 314,156 418,061 Assets held for sale, net 117,986 49,866 Right-of-use asset, net 240,155 237,318 Other assets, net 772,044 780,722 Total assets $ 15,698,850 $ 15,771,229 Liabilities and Equity Bank line of credit and commercial paper $ 720,000 $ 995,606 Term loans 496,824 495,957 Senior unsecured notes 5,403,378 4,659,451 Mortgage debt 256,097 346,599 Intangible liabilities, net 127,380 156,193 Liabilities related to assets held for sale, net 729 4,070 Lease liability 206,743 208,515 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 657,196 772,485 Deferred revenue 905,633 844,076 Total liabilities 8,773,980 8,482,952 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 48,828 105,679 Common stock, $1.00 par value: 750,000,000 shares authorized; 547,156,311 and 546,641,973 shares issued and outstanding 547,156 546,642 Additional paid-in capital 10,405,780 10,349,614 Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings (4,621,861 ) (4,269,689 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 19,371 28,134 Total stockholders’ equity 6,350,446 6,654,701 Joint venture partners 310,998 327,721 Non-managing member unitholders 214,598 200,176 Total noncontrolling interests 525,596 527,897 Total equity 6,876,042 7,182,598 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,698,850 $ 15,771,229

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations In thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Rental and related revenues $ 412,332 $ 392,245 $ 1,631,805 $ 1,541,775 Resident fees and services 136,341 125,873 527,417 494,935 Interest income 4,979 6,350 21,781 23,300 Income from direct financing leases — — — 1,168 Total revenues 553,652 524,468 2,181,003 2,061,178 Costs and expenses: Interest expense 52,784 49,413 200,331 172,944 Depreciation and amortization 188,544 179,157 749,901 710,569 Operating 224,401 220,492 902,060 862,991 General and administrative 21,556 57,872 95,132 131,033 Transaction and merger-related costs 14,417 3,217 17,515 4,853 Impairments and loan loss reserves (recoveries), net (5,445 ) 3,326 (5,601 ) 7,004 Total costs and expenses 496,257 513,477 1,959,338 1,889,394 Other income (expense): Gain (loss) on sales of real estate, net — (969 ) 86,463 9,078 Other income (expense), net 2,600 (587 ) 6,808 326,268 Total other income (expense), net 2,600 (1,556 ) 93,271 335,346 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 59,995 9,435 314,936 507,130 Income tax benefit (expense) 11,842 650 9,617 4,425 Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 3,558 (156 ) 10,204 1,985 Income (loss) from continuing operations 75,395 9,929 334,757 513,540 Income (loss) from discontinued operations — 873 — 2,884 Net income (loss) 75,395 10,802 334,757 516,424 Noncontrolling interests’ share in continuing operations (4,451 ) (4,274 ) (28,748 ) (15,975 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Healthpeak Properties, Inc. 70,944 6,528 306,009 500,449 Participating securities’ share in earnings (157 ) (140 ) (1,725 ) (2,657 ) Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 70,787 $ 6,388 $ 304,284 $ 497,792 Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Continuing operations $ 0.13 $ 0.01 $ 0.56 $ 0.92 Discontinued operations — 0.00 — 0.00 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 0.13 $ 0.01 $ 0.56 $ 0.92 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Continuing operations $ 0.13 $ 0.01 $ 0.56 $ 0.92 Discontinued operations — 0.00 — 0.00 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 0.13 $ 0.01 $ 0.56 $ 0.92 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 547,091 537,992 547,006 538,809 Diluted 547,361 538,396 547,275 539,147

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Funds From Operations In thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 70,787 $ 6,388 $ 304,284 $ 497,792 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 188,544 179,157 749,901 710,569 Healthpeak’s share of real estate related depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 6,723 8,642 24,800 27,691 Noncontrolling interests’ share of real estate related depreciation and amortization (4,610 ) (4,709 ) (18,654 ) (19,201 ) Loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net — 986 (86,463 ) (10,422 ) Healthpeak’s share of loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net, from unconsolidated joint ventures — 45 — 134 Noncontrolling interests’ share of gain (loss) on sales of depreciable real estate, net — — 11,546 12 Loss (gain) upon change of control, net(1) — — (234 ) (311,438 ) Taxes associated with real estate dispositions — — — 29 Nareit FFO applicable to common shares 261,444 190,509 985,180 895,166 Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other 2,366 1,649 9,394 9,407 Diluted Nareit FFO applicable to common shares $ 263,810 $ 192,158 $ 994,574 $ 904,573 Diluted Nareit FFO per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.35 $ 1.79 $ 1.66 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted Nareit FFO 554,635 543,879 554,559 546,462 Impact of adjustments to Nareit FFO: Transaction and merger-related items(2) $ 10,842 $ 3,215 $ 13,835 $ 4,788 Other impairments (recoveries) and other losses (gains), net(3) (4,407 ) 9,702 (3,850 ) 3,829 Restructuring and severance-related charges(4) — 32,749 1,368 32,749 Casualty-related charges (recoveries), net(5) (3,424 ) 298 (4,033 ) 4,401 Recognition (reversal) of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets(6) (14,194 ) — (14,194 ) — Total adjustments (11,183 ) 45,964 (6,874 ) 45,767 FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares 250,261 236,473 978,306 940,933 Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other 2,378 2,271 9,402 9,326 Diluted FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares $ 252,639 $ 238,744 $ 987,708 $ 950,259 Diluted FFO as Adjusted per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 1.78 $ 1.74 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted FFO as Adjusted 554,635 545,704 554,559 546,462

_______________________________________

(1) The year ended December 31, 2022 includes a gain upon change of control related to the sale of a 30% interest to a sovereign wealth fund and deconsolidation of seven previously consolidated lab buildings in South San Francisco, California. The gain upon change of control is included in other income (expense), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) The three months and year ended December 31, 2023 include costs related to the proposed merger with Physicians Realty Trust, which are primarily comprised of legal, accounting, tax, and other costs that were incurred prior to year-end, partially offset by termination fee income associated with Graphite Bio, Inc., for which the lease terms have been modified to accelerate expiration of the lease to December 2024. Termination fee income is included in rental and related revenues on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (3) The three months and year ended December 31, 2022 include $7 million of charges incurred in connection with the downsizing of the Company’s corporate headquarters in Denver, Colorado, which are included in general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The year ended December 31, 2022 also includes the following, which are included in other income (expense), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations: (i) $14 million of expenses incurred for tenant relocation and other costs associated with the demolition of an outpatient medical building and (ii) a $23 million gain on sale of a hospital under a direct financing lease. The three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include reserves and (recoveries) for expected loan losses recognized in impairments and loan loss reserves (recoveries), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (4) The three months and year ended December 31, 2022 include $32 million of severance-related charges associated with the departures of our former Chief Executive Officer and former Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel in the fourth quarter of 2022. These expenses are included in general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (5) Casualty-related charges (recoveries), net are recognized in other income (expense), net and equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (6) In conjunction with classifying the assets related to the Callan Ridge JV as held for sale as of December 31, 2023, we concluded it was more likely than not that we would realize the future value of certain deferred tax assets generated by the net operating losses of taxable REIT subsidiaries. Accordingly, during the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, we recognized the reversal of a portion of the associated valuation allowance and recognized a corresponding income tax benefit.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Adjusted Funds From Operations In thousands Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares $ 250,261 $ 236,473 $ 978,306 $ 940,933 Stock-based compensation amortization expense 3,513 1,903 14,480 16,537 Amortization of deferred financing costs 3,088 2,812 11,916 10,881 Straight-line rents(1) (1,677 ) (12,346 ) (14,387 ) (49,183 ) AFFO capital expenditures (47,332 ) (33,407 ) (113,596 ) (108,510 ) Deferred income taxes 117 (355 ) (816 ) (4,096 ) Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net (5,525 ) (5,851 ) (25,791 ) (23,380 ) Other AFFO adjustments (7,486 ) 3,536 (9,335 ) 520 AFFO applicable to common shares 194,959 192,765 840,777 783,702 Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other 1,663 1,649 6,581 6,594 Diluted AFFO applicable to common shares $ 196,622 $ 194,414 $ 847,358 $ 790,296 Diluted AFFO per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 1.53 $ 1.45 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted AFFO 552,810 543,879 552,734 544,637

_______________________________________

(1) The year ended December 31, 2023 includes an $8.7 million write-off of straight-line rent receivable associated with Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., which commenced voluntary reorganization proceedings under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. This activity is reflected as a reduction of rental and related revenues in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

