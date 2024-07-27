Exhibit 99.3
Discussion and
Reconciliation of Non-
GAAP Financial Measures
June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
Definitions
Adjusted Fixed Charge Coverage Adjusted EBITDAre divided by Fixed Charges. Adjusted Fixed Charge Coverage is a supplemental measure of liquidity and our ability to meet interest payments on our outstanding debt and pay dividends to our preferred stockholders, if applicable. Our various debt agreements contain covenants that require us to maintain ratios similar to Adjusted Fixed Charge Coverage and credit rating agencies utilize similar ratios in evaluating and determining the credit rating on certain of our debt instruments. Adjusted Fixed Charge Coverage is subject to the same limitations and qualifications as Adjusted EBITDAre and Fixed Charges.
Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") AFFO is defined as FFO as Adjusted after excluding the impact of the following: (i) stock-based compensation amortization expense, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts (premiums), (iii) straight-line rents, (iv) deferred income taxes, (v) amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net, and (vi) other AFFO adjustments, which include: (a) lease incentive amortization (reduction of straight-line rents), (b) actuarial reserves for insurance claims that have been incurred but not reported, and
- amortization of deferred revenues, excluding amounts amortized into rental income that are associated with tenant funded improvements owned/recognized by us and up-front cash payments made by tenants to reduce their contractual rents. Also, AFFO is computed after deducting recurring capital expenditures, including second generation leasing costs and second generation tenant and capital improvements ("AFFO capital expenditures"). All adjustments are reflective of our pro rata share of both our consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures (reported in "other AFFO adjustments"). We reflect our share of AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures by applying our actual ownership percentage for the period to the applicable reconciling items on an entity by entity basis. We reflect our share for consolidated joint ventures in which we do not own 100% of the equity by adjusting our AFFO to remove the third-party ownership share of the applicable reconciling items based on actual ownership percentage for the applicable periods. See "Nareit FFO" below for further disclosures regarding our use of pro rata share information and its limitations. We believe AFFO is an alternative run-rate earnings measure that improves the understanding of our operating results among investors and makes comparisons with: (i) expected results, (ii) results of previous periods, and (iii) results among REITs more meaningful. AFFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as it excludes the following items which generally flow through our cash flows from operating activities: (i) adjustments for changes in working capital or the actual timing of the payment of income or expense items that are accrued in the period, (ii) transaction-related costs, (iii) litigation settlement expenses, and (iv) restructuring and severance-related charges. Furthermore, AFFO is adjusted for recurring capital expenditures, which are generally not considered when determining cash flows from operations or liquidity. Other REITs or real estate companies may use different methodologies for calculating AFFO, and accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to those reported by other REITs. Management believes AFFO provides a meaningful supplemental measure of our performance and is frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance as a REIT, and by presenting AFFO, we are assisting these parties in their evaluation. AFFO is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP and should only be considered together with and as a supplement to our financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Net Operating Income and Cash (Adjusted) Net Operating Income ("NOI") Adjusted NOI is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") supplemental financial measure used to evaluate the operating performance of real estate. Adjusted NOI is defined as real estate revenues (inclusive of rental and related revenues, resident fees and services, and government grant income and exclusive of interest income), less property level operating expenses; Adjusted NOI excludes all other financial statement amounts included in net income (loss). Adjusted NOI eliminates the effects of straight-line rents, amortization of market lease intangibles, termination fees, actuarial reserves for insurance claims that have been incurred but not reported, and the impact of deferred community fee income and expense. Adjusted NOI is calculated as Adjusted NOI from consolidated properties, plus our share of Adjusted NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures (calculated by applying our actual ownership percentage for the period), less noncontrolling interests' share of Adjusted NOI from consolidated joint ventures (calculated by applying our actual ownership percentage for the period). We utilize our share of Adjusted NOI in assessing our performance as we have various joint ventures that contribute to our performance. We do not control our unconsolidated joint ventures, and our share of amounts from unconsolidated joint ventures do not represent our legal claim to such items. Our share of Adjusted NOI should not be considered a substitute for, and should only be considered together with and as a supplement to, our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted NOI is oftentimes referred to as "Cash NOI." Management believes Adjusted NOI is an important supplemental measure because it provides relevant and useful information by reflecting only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and present them on an unlevered basis. We use Adjusted NOI to make decisions about resource allocations, to assess and compare property level performance, and to evaluate our Merger-CombinedSame-Store("Merger-Combined SS") performance, as described below. We believe that net income (loss) is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted NOI. Adjusted NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of operating performance to net income (loss) as defined by GAAP since it does not reflect various excluded items. Further, our definition of Adjusted NOI may not be comparable to the definitions used by other REITs or real estate companies, as they may use different methodologies for calculating Adjusted NOI.
Operating expenses generally relate to leased outpatient medical and lab buildings, as well as CCRC facilities. We generally recover all or a portion of our leased outpatient medical and lab property expenses through tenant recoveries, which are recognized within rental and related revenues.
Consolidated Debt The carrying amount of bank line of credit, commercial paper, term loans, senior unsecured notes, and mortgage debt, as reported in our consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated Gross Assets The carrying amount of total assets, excluding investments in and advances to our unconsolidated JVs, after adding back accumulated depreciation and amortization, as reported in our consolidated financial statements. Consolidated Gross Assets is a supplemental measure of our financial position, which, when used in conjunction with debt-related measures, enables both management and investors to analyze our leverage and to compare our leverage to that of other companies.
Consolidated Secured Debt Mortgage and other debt secured by real estate, as reported in our consolidated financial statements.
Continuing Care Retirement Community ("CCRC") A senior housing facility which provides at least three levels of care (i.e., independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing).
Debt Investments Loans secured by a direct interest in real estate and mezzanine loans.
Definitions
Development Includes ground-up construction. Newly completed developments are considered fully operating once the property is placed in service.
EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre EBITDAre, or EBITDA for Real Estate, is a supplemental performance measure defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") and intended for real estate companies. It represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales of depreciable property (including gains or losses on change in control), and impairment charges (recoveries) related to depreciable property. Adjusted EBITDAre is defined as EBITDAre excluding other impairments (recoveries) and other losses (gains), transaction and merger-related items, prepayment costs (benefits) associated with early retirement or payment of debt, restructuring and severance-related charges, litigation costs (recoveries), casualty-related charges (recoveries), stock-based compensation amortization expense, and foreign currency remeasurement losses (gains), adjusted to reflect the impact of transactions that closed during the period as if the transactions were completed at the beginning of the period. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre include our pro rata share of our unconsolidated JVs presented on the same basis. We consider EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre important supplemental measures to net income (loss) because they provide an additional manner in which to evaluate our operating performance and serve as additional indicators of our ability to service our debt obligations. Net income (loss) is the most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre.
Enterprise Debt Consolidated Debt plus our pro rata share of total debt from our unconsolidated JVs. Enterprise Debt is a supplemental measure of our financial position, which enables both management and investors to analyze our leverage and to compare our leverage to that of other companies. Our pro rata share of total debt from our unconsolidated JVs is not intended to reflect our actual liability or ability to access assets should there be a default under any or all such loans or a liquidation of the JVs.
Enterprise Gross Assets Consolidated Gross Assets plus our pro rata share of total gross assets from our unconsolidated JVs, after adding back accumulated depreciation and amortization. Enterprise Gross Assets is a supplemental measure of our financial position, which, when used in conjunction with debt-related measures, enables both management and investors to analyze our leverage and to compare our leverage to that of other companies.
Enterprise Secured Debt Consolidated Secured Debt plus our pro rata share of mortgage debt from our unconsolidated JVs. Enterprise Secured Debt is a supplemental measure of our financial position, which enables both management and investors to analyze our leverage and to compare our leverage to that of other companies. Our pro rata share of Enterprise Secured Debt from our unconsolidated JVs is not intended to reflect our actual liability or ability to access assets should there be a default under any or all such loans or a liquidation of the JVs.
Entrance Fees Certain of our CCRC communities have residency agreements which require the resident to pay an upfront entrance fee prior to taking occupancy at the community. For net income, NOI, Adjusted NOI, Nareit FFO, FFO as Adjusted, and AFFO, the non-refundable portion of the entrance fee is recorded as deferred entrance fee revenue and amortized over the estimated stay of the resident based on an actuarial valuation. The refundable portion of a resident's entrance fee is generally refundable within a certain number of months or days following contract termination or upon the sale of the unit. All refundable amounts due to residents at any time in the future are classified as liabilities.
Financial Leverage Enterprise Debt divided by Enterprise Gross Assets. Financial Leverage is a supplemental measure of our financial position, which enables both management and investors to analyze our leverage and to compare our leverage to that of other companies. Our pro rata share information is calculated by applying our actual ownership percentage for the period and excludes debt funded by us to our JVs. Our pro rata share of total debt from our unconsolidated JVs is not intended to reflect our actual liability or ability to access assets should there be a default under any or all such loans or a liquidation of the JVs.
Fixed Charges Total interest expense plus capitalized interest plus preferred stock dividends (if applicable). Fixed Charges also includes our pro rata share of the interest expense plus capitalized interest plus preferred stock dividends (if applicable) of our unconsolidated JVs. Fixed Charges is a supplemental measure of our interest payments on outstanding debt and dividends to preferred stockholders for purposes of presenting Fixed Charge Coverage and Adjusted Fixed Charge Coverage. Fixed Charges is subject to limitations and qualifications, as, among other things, it does not include all contractual obligations.
Funds From Operations ("Nareit FFO") and FFO as Adjusted Nareit FFO. Funds from Operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"), is net income (loss) applicable to common shares (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of depreciable property, including any current and deferred taxes directly associated with sales of depreciable property, impairments of, or related to, depreciable real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization, and adjustments to compute our share of Nareit FFO from joint ventures. Adjustments for joint ventures are calculated to reflect our pro rata share of both our consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures. We reflect our share of Nareit FFO for unconsolidated joint ventures by applying our actual ownership percentage for the period to the applicable reconciling items on an entity by entity basis. For consolidated joint ventures in which we do not own 100%, we reflect our share of the equity by adjusting our Nareit FFO to remove the third-party ownership share of the applicable reconciling items based on actual ownership percentage for the applicable periods. Our pro rata share information is prepared on a basis consistent with the comparable consolidated amounts, is intended to reflect our proportionate economic interest in the operating results of properties in our portfolio and is calculated by applying our actual ownership percentage for the period. We do not control the unconsolidated joint ventures, and the pro rata presentations of reconciling items included in Nareit FFO do not represent our legal claim to such items. The joint venture members or partners are entitled to profit or loss allocations and distributions of cash flows according to the joint venture agreements, which provide for such allocations generally according to their invested capital.
The presentation of pro rata information has limitations, which include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) the amounts shown on the individual line items were derived by applying our overall economic ownership interest percentage determined when applying the equity method of accounting and do not necessarily represent our legal claim to the assets and liabilities, or the revenues and expenses and (ii) other companies in our industry may calculate their pro rata interest differently, limiting the usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, the pro rata financial information should not be considered independently or as a substitute for our financial statements as reported under GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP financial statements, using the pro rata financial information as a supplement.
We believe Nareit FFO applicable to common shares and diluted FFO applicable to common shares are important supplemental non-GAAP measures of operating performance for a REIT. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets utilizes straight-line
Definitions
depreciation (except on land), such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen and fallen with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT that use historical cost accounting for depreciation could be less informative. The term Nareit FFO was designed by the REIT industry to address this issue.
Nareit FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss). We compute Nareit FFO in accordance with the current Nareit definition; however, other REITs may report Nareit FFO differently or have a different interpretation of the current Nareit definition from ours. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Nareit FFO and other relevant disclosures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations" below.
FFO as Adjusted. In addition, we present Nareit FFO on an adjusted basis before the impact of non-comparable items including, but not limited to, transaction and merger-related items, other impairments (recoveries) and other losses (gains), restructuring and severance-related charges, prepayment costs (benefits) associated with early retirement or payment of debt, litigation costs (recoveries), casualty-related charges (recoveries), deferred tax asset valuation allowances, and changes in tax legislation ("FFO as Adjusted"). These adjustments are net of tax, when applicable, and are reflective of our share from our joint ventures. Adjustments for joint ventures are calculated to reflect our pro rata share of both our consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures. We reflect our share of FFO as Adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures by applying our actual ownership percentage for the period to the applicable reconciling items on an entity by entity basis. We reflect our share for consolidated joint ventures in which we do not own 100% of the equity by adjusting our FFO as Adjusted to remove the third-party ownership share of the applicable reconciling items based on actual ownership percentage for the applicable periods. See "Nareit FFO" above for further disclosures regarding our use of pro rata share information and its limitations. Transaction and merger-related items include transaction expenses and gains/charges incurred as a result of mergers and acquisitions and lease amendment or termination activities. Prepayment costs (benefits) associated with early retirement of debt include the write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees, or additional costs, expenses, discounts, make-whole payments, penalties or premiums incurred as a result of early retirement or payment of debt. Other impairments (recoveries) and other losses (gains) include interest income associated with early and partial repayments of loans receivable and other losses or gains associated with non-depreciable assets including goodwill, undeveloped land parcels, and loans receivable. Management believes that FFO as Adjusted provides a meaningful supplemental measurement of our FFO run-rate and is frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance as a REIT. At the same time that Nareit created and defined its FFO measure for the REIT industry, it also recognized that "management of each of its member companies has the responsibility and authority to publish financial information that it regards as useful to the financial community." We believe stockholders, potential investors, and financial analysts who review our operating performance are best served by an FFO run-rate earnings measure that includes certain other adjustments to net income (loss), in addition to adjustments made to arrive at the Nareit defined measure of FFO. FFO as Adjusted is used by management in analyzing our business and the performance of our properties and we believe it is important that stockholders, potential investors, and financial analysts understand this measure used by management. We use FFO as Adjusted to: (i) evaluate our performance in comparison with expected results and results of previous periods, relative to resource allocation decisions, (ii) evaluate the performance of our management, (iii) budget and forecast future results to assist in the allocation of resources, (iv) assess our performance as compared with similar real estate companies and the industry in general, and (v) evaluate how a specific potential investment will impact our future results. Other REITs or real estate companies may use different methodologies for calculating an adjusted FFO measure, and accordingly, our FFO as Adjusted may not be comparable to those reported by other REITs.
Investment and Portfolio Investment Represents: (i) the carrying amount of real estate assets and intangibles, after adding back accumulated depreciation and amortization and (ii) the carrying amount of Debt Investments. Portfolio Investment also includes our pro rata share of the real estate assets and intangibles held in our unconsolidated JVs, presented on the same basis as Investment, and excludes noncontrolling interests' pro rata share of the real estate assets and intangibles held in our consolidated JVs, presented on the same basis. Investment and Portfolio Investment include land held for development.
Merger-CombinedSame-Store ("SS") Merger-CombinedSame-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI includes legacy Physicians Realty Trust properties that met the same-store criteria as if they were owned by the Company for the full analysis period. This information allows our investors, analysts, and Company management to evaluate the performance of our property portfolio under a consistent population by eliminating changes in the composition of our portfolio of properties, excluding properties within the other non-reportable segments. We include properties from our consolidated portfolio, as well as properties owned by our unconsolidated joint ventures in Merger-CombinedSame-Store Adjusted NOI (see Cash (Adjusted) NOI definitions above for further discussion regarding our use of pro-rata share information and its limitations). Properties are included in Merger-CombinedSame-Store once they are fully operating for the entirety of the comparative periods presented. A property is removed from Merger-CombinedSame-Store when it is classified as held for sale, sold, placed into redevelopment, experiences a casualty event that significantly impacts operations, or a significant tenant relocates from a Merger-CombinedSame-Store property to a Merger-Combined non Same-Store property and that change results in a corresponding increase in revenue. We do not report Merger-CombinedSame-Store metrics for our other non-reportable segments.
Management believes that continued reporting of the same-store portfolio for only pre-merger Healthpeak Properties, Inc. offers minimal value to investors who are seeking to understand the operating performance and growth potential of the combined company. The Company was provided access to the underlying financial statements of legacy Physicians Realty Trust (which financial statements have been audited or, in the case of interim periods, reviewed) and other detailed information about each property, such as the acquisition date. Based on this available information, the Company was able to consistently apply its same-store definition across the combined portfolio. As a result of the Merger, approximately 98% of the combined portfolio is represented in the Merger-CombinedSame-Store presentation for the outpatient medical segment.
Merger-CombinedSame-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI Merger-CombinedSame-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI is Merger-CombinedSame-Store Cash Real Estate Revenues less Merger-CombinedSame-Store Cash Operating Expenses.
Merger-CombinedSame-Store Cash Operating Expenses Merger-CombinedSame-Store Cash Operating Expenses are non-GAAP supplemental measures. Merger-CombinedSame-Store Cash Operating Expenses represent property level operating expenses (which exclude transition costs) and exclude certain non-property specific operating expenses that are allocated to each operating segment on a consolidated basis. Merger-CombinedSame-Store Cash Operating Expenses include consolidated operating expenses plus the Company's pro rata share of operating expenses from its unconsolidated JVs less noncontrolling interests' pro rata share of operating expenses from consolidated JVs.
Definitions
Merger-CombinedSame-Store Cash Operating Expenses eliminates the effects of straight-line rents, lease termination fees, actuarial reserves for insurance claims that have been incurred but not reported, and the impact of deferred community fee expense.
Merger-CombinedSame-Store Cash Real Estate Revenues Merger-CombinedSame-Store Cash Real Estate Revenues are non-GAAP supplemental measures. Merger-CombinedSame-Store Cash Real Estate Revenues include rental related revenues, resident fees and services and exclude amortization of deferred revenue from tenant-funded improvements. Merger-CombinedSame-Store Cash Real Estate Revenues include the Company's pro rata share from unconsolidated JVs presented on the same basis and exclude noncontrolling interests' pro rata share from consolidated JVs presented on the same basis. Merger-CombinedSame-store Cash Real Estate Revenues eliminates the effects of straight-line rents, amortization of market lease intangibles, lease termination fees, and the impact of deferred community fee income.
Net Debt Enterprise Debt less the carrying amount of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and expected net proceeds from the future settlement of shares issued through our equity forward contracts, as reported in our consolidated financial statements and our pro rata share of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from our unconsolidated JVs. Consolidated Debt is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Net Debt. Net Debt is a supplemental measure of our financial position, which enables both management and investors to analyze our leverage and to compare our leverage to that of other companies.
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDAre is a supplemental measure of our ability to decrease our debt. Because we may not be able to use our cash to reduce our debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis, this measure may have material limitations.
Portfolio Adjusted NOI Portfolio Adjusted NOI is Portfolio Cash Real Estate Revenues less Portfolio Cash Operating Expenses.
Portfolio Cash Operating Expenses Portfolio Cash Operating Expenses are non-GAAP supplemental measures. Portfolio Cash Operating Expenses represent property level operating expenses (which exclude transition costs). Portfolio Cash Operating Expenses include consolidated operating expenses plus the Company's pro rata share of operating expenses from its unconsolidated JVs less noncontrolling interests' pro rata share of operating expenses from consolidated JVs. Portfolio Cash Operating Expenses eliminates the effects of straight-line rents, lease termination fees, actuarial reserves for insurance claims that have been incurred but not reported, and the impact of deferred community fee expense.
Portfolio Cash Real Estate Revenues Portfolio Cash Real Estate Revenues are non-GAAP supplemental measures. Portfolio Cash Real Estate Revenues include rental related revenues, resident fees and services, and government grant income which is included in Other income (expense), net in our Consolidated Statement of Operations. Portfolio Cash Real Estate Revenues include the Company's pro rata share from unconsolidated JVs presented on the same basis and exclude noncontrolling interests' pro rata share from consolidated JVs presented on the same basis. Portfolio Cash Real Estate Revenues eliminates the effects of straight-line rents, amortization of market lease intangibles, lease termination fees, and the impact of deferred community fee income.
Portfolio Income Cash (Adjusted) NOI plus interest income plus our pro rata share of Cash (Adjusted) NOI from our unconsolidated JVs less noncontrolling interests' pro rata share of Cash (Adjusted) NOI from consolidated JVs. Management believes that Portfolio Income is an important supplemental measure because it provides relevant and useful information regarding our performance; specifically, it is a measure of our property level profitability of the Company inclusive of interest income. Management believes that net income (loss) is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Portfolio Income. Portfolio Income should not be viewed as an alternative measure of operating performance to net income (loss) as defined by GAAP since it does not reflect various excluded items.
Projected Stabilized Cash Yield Projected Cash (Adjusted) NOI at stabilization divided by the expected total development costs. Management considers Projected Stabilized Yield a useful metric for investors as it helps provide context to the expected effects that development projects will have on the Company's future performance once stabilized.
Redevelopment Properties that incur major capital expenditures to significantly improve, change the use, or reposition the property pursuant to a formal redevelopment plan. Newly completed redevelopments, are considered fully operating once the property is placed in service. Redevelopment costs include only the incremental costs for the project.
REVPOR The 3-month average Cash Real Estate Revenues per occupied unit for the most recent period available. REVPOR excludes newly completed assets under lease-up, assets sold, acquired or converted to a new operating structure during the relevant period, assets in redevelopment, assets that are held for sale, and assets that experienced a casualty event that significantly impacted operations. REVPOR cannot be derived from the information presented for the Other portfolio as units reflect 100% of the unit capacities for unconsolidated JVs and revenue is at the Company's pro rata share. All facility occupancy data was derived solely from information provided by operators without independent verification by us. REVPOR relates to our Other non-reportable segment. REVPOR is a metric used to evaluate the revenue- generating capacity and profit potential of our other assets independent of fluctuating occupancy rates. It is also used in comparison against industry and competitor statistics, if known, to evaluate the quality of our other assets.
REVPOR CCRC The 3-month average Cash Real Estate Revenues per occupied unit excluding Cash NREFs for the most recent period available. REVPOR CCRC excludes newly completed assets under lease-up, assets sold, or acquired during the relevant period, assets in redevelopment, assets that are held for sale, and assets that experienced a casualty event that significantly impacted operations. All facility occupancy data was derived solely from information provided by operators without independent verification by us. REVPOR CCRC is a metric used to evaluate the revenue-generating capacity and profit potential of our CCRC assets independent of fluctuating occupancy rates. It is also used in comparison against industry and competitor statistics, if known, to evaluate the quality of our CCRC assets.
RIDEA A structure whereby a taxable REIT subsidiary is permitted to rent a healthcare facility from its parent REIT and hire an independent contractor to operate the facility.
Secured Debt Ratio Enterprise Secured Debt divided by Enterprise Gross Assets. Secured Debt Ratio is a supplemental measure of our financial position, which enables both management and investors to analyze our leverage and to compare our leverage to that of other companies. Our pro rata share information is calculated by applying our actual ownership percentage for the period and excludes debt funded by us to our JVs. Our pro rata share of Total Secured Debt from our unconsolidated JVs is not intended to reflect our actual liability or ability to access assets should there be a default under any or all such loans or a liquidation of the JVs.
Definitions
Segments The Company's diverse portfolio is comprised of investments in the following reportable healthcare segments: (i) outpatient medical; (ii) lab; and (iii) continuing care retirement community ("CCRC").
Share of Consolidated Joint Ventures ("JVs") Noncontrolling interests' pro rata share information is prepared by applying noncontrolling interests' actual ownership percentage for the period and is intended to reflect noncontrolling interests' proportionate economic interest in the financial position and operating results of properties in our portfolio.
Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures ("JVs") Our pro rata share information is prepared by applying our actual ownership percentage for the period and is intended to reflect our proportionate economic interest in the financial position and operating results of properties in our portfolio. Certain unconsolidated joint ventures are excluded from leasing statistics when leasing information is not available.
Reconciliations
Funds From Operations
In thousands, except per share data
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
$
145,833
$
51,750
$
152,309
$
169,449
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
283,498
197,573
502,717
376,798
Healthpeak's share of real estate related depreciation and amortization from
11,621
5,893
20,393
11,887
unconsolidated joint ventures
Noncontrolling interests' share of real estate related depreciation and amortization
(4,732)
(4,685)
(9,174)
(9,470)
Loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net
(122,044)
(4,885)
(125,299)
(86,463)
Noncontrolling interests' share of gain (loss) on sales of depreciable real estate, net
-
-
-
11,546
Loss (gain) upon change of control, net(1)
(198)
(234)
(77,978)
(234)
Taxes associated with real estate dispositions(2)
49
-
11,657
-
Nareit FFO applicable to common shares
314,027
245,412
474,625
473,513
Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other
4,583
2,342
5,281
4,687
Diluted Nareit FFO applicable to common shares
$
318,610
$
247,754
$
479,906
$
478,200
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted Nareit FFO
717,797
554,584
661,999
554,494
Impact of adjustments to Nareit FFO:
Transaction and merger-related items(3)
$
3,369
$
581
$
106,198
$
2,944
Other impairments (recoveries) and other losses (gains), net(4)
(553)
2,432
11,300
1,159
Restructuring and severance-related charges
-
1,368
-
1,368
Casualty-related charges (recoveries), net(5)
(1,204)
(591)
(1,204)
(243)
Total adjustments
$
1,612
$
3,790
$
116,294
$
5,228
FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares
$
315,639
$
249,202
$
590,919
$
478,741
Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other
4,581
2,338
6,960
4,680
Diluted FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares
$
320,220
$
251,540
$
597,879
$
483,421
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted FFO as Adjusted
717,797
554,584
664,325
554,494
FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares
$
315,639
$
249,202
$
590,919
$
478,741
Stock-based compensation amortization expense
4,814
4,245
8,180
7,532
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts (premiums)
7,317
2,954
11,840
5,774
Straight-line rents(6)
(10,453)
(4,683)
(22,545)
(5,431)
AFFO capital expenditures
(35,718)
(19,444)
(53,235)
(42,233)
Deferred income taxes
1,021
(242)
1,745
(503)
Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net
(8,086)
(8,838)
(15,437)
(14,641)
Other AFFO adjustments
(2,169)
(2,339)
(3,667)
(730)
AFFO applicable to common shares
272,365
220,855
517,800
428,509
Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other
4,582
2,342
6,799
4,686
Diluted AFFO applicable to common shares
$
276,947
$
223,197
$
524,599
$
433,195
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted AFFO
717,797
554,584
663,975
554,494
Reconciliations
Funds From Operations
In thousands, except per share data
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.21
$
0.09
$
0.23
$
0.31
Depreciation and amortization
0.40
0.37
0.78
0.69
Loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net
(0.17)
(0.01)
(0.19)
(0.14)
Loss (gain) upon change of control, net(1)
0.00
0.00
(0.12)
0.00
Taxes associated with real estate dispositions(2)
0.00
-
0.02
-
Diluted Nareit FFO per common share
$
0.44
$
0.45
$
0.72
$
0.86
Transaction and merger-related items(3)
0.01
0.00
0.16
0.01
Other impairments (recoveries) and other losses (gains), net(4)
0.00
0.00
0.02
0.00
Restructuring and severance-related charges
-
0.00
0.00
0.00
Casualty-related charges (recoveries), net(5)
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Diluted FFO as Adjusted per common share
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
0.90
$
0.87
Stock-based compensation amortization expense
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts (premiums)
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
Straight-line rents(6)
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.01)
AFFO capital expenditures
(0.05)
(0.04)
(0.08)
(0.08)
Deferred income taxes
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.02)
(0.03)
Other AFFO adjustments
0.00
0.00
(0.01)
0.00
Diluted AFFO per common share
$
0.39
$
0.40
$
0.79
$
0.78
- The six months ended June 30, 2024 includes a gain upon change of control related to the sale of a 65% interest in two lab buildings in San Diego, California. The gain upon change of control is included in other income (expense), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
- The six months ended June 30, 2024 includes non-cash income tax expense related to the sale of a 65% interest in two lab buildings in San Diego, California.
- The three and six months ended June 30, 2024 includes costs related to the Merger, which are primarily comprised of advisory, legal, accounting, tax, post- combination severance and stock compensation expense, and other costs of combining operations with Physicians Realty Trust that were incurred during the period. These costs were partially offset by termination fee income of $4 million and $9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, associated with Graphite Bio, Inc., which later merged with LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2024, for which the lease terms were modified to accelerate expiration of the lease to December 2024. Termination fee income is included in rental and related revenues on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
- The three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 includes reserves and (recoveries) for expected loan losses recognized in impairments and loan loss reserves (recoveries), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
- Casualty-relatedcharges (recoveries), net are recognized in other income (expense), net and equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
- The six months ended June 30, 2023 includes an $9 million write-off of straight-line rent receivable associated with Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., which commenced voluntary reorganization proceedings under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. This activity is reflected as a reduction of rental and related revenues in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Reconciliations
2024 Guidance(1)
Per share data
2024 Guidance Ranges
Low
High
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.27
$
0.31
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
1.57
1.57
Healthpeak's share of real estate related depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated
0.07
0.07
joint ventures
Noncontrolling interests' share of real estate related depreciation and amortization
(0.03)
(0.03)
Loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net
(0.19)
(0.19)
Loss (gain) upon change of control, net
(0.12)
(0.12)
Taxes associated with real estate dispositions
0.02
0.02
Diluted Nareit FFO per common share
$
1.59
$
1.63
Transaction and merger-related items
$
0.16
$
0.16
Other impairments (recoveries) and other losses (gains), net
0.02
0.02
Diluted FFO as Adjusted per common share
$
1.77
$
1.81
Stock-based compensation amortization expense
$
0.03
$
0.03
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts (premiums)
0.05
0.05
Straight-line rents
(0.07)
(0.07)
AFFO capital expenditures
(0.18)
(0.18)
Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net
(0.05)
(0.05)
Other AFFO adjustments
(0.01)
(0.01)
Diluted AFFO per common share
$
1.54
$
1.58
- The foregoing projections reflect management's view of current and future market conditions as of July 25, 2024 including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels, development items, and the earnings impact of the events referenced in our earnings press release that was issued on July 25, 2024. However, these projections do not reflect the impact of unannounced future transactions, except as described herein. Our actual results may differ materially from the projections set forth above. Except as otherwise required by law, management assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update any of the foregoing projections as a result of new information or new or future developments.
Reconciliations
2024 Guidance(1)
In millions
For the projected year 2024 (low)
Total Portfolio
Net Income
$
213
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
1,062
Loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net
(125)
Other impairments (recoveries) and other losses (gains), net
11
Other income, costs, and expense adjustments for Cash (Adjusted) NOI
315
Cash (Adjusted) NOI
$
1,475
Pre-Merger legacy Physicians Realty Trust Adjusted NOI(2)
60
Merger-Combinednon-SS Adjusted NOI
(181)
Total Merger-CombinedSame-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI
$
1,355
For the projected year 2024 (high)
Total Portfolio
Net Income
$
233
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
1,062
Loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net
(125)
Other impairments (recoveries) and other losses (gains), net
11
Other income, costs, and expense adjustments for Cash (Adjusted) NOI
315
Cash (Adjusted) NOI
$
1,495
Pre-Merger legacy Physicians Realty Trust Adjusted NOI(2)
60
Merger-Combinednon-SS Adjusted NOI
(181)
Total Merger-CombinedSame-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI
$
1,375
For the year-ended December 31, 2023
Total Portfolio
Net Income
$
335
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
750
Loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net
(86)
Other impairments (recoveries) and other losses (gains), net
(6)
Other income, costs, and expense adjustments for Cash (Adjusted) NOI
212
Cash (Adjusted) NOI
$
1,205
Pre-Merger legacy Physicians Realty Trust Adjusted NOI(2)
360
Merger-Combinednon-SS Adjusted NOI
(247)
Total Merger-CombinedSame-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI
$
1,319
