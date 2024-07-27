Definitions

Development Includes ground-up construction. Newly completed developments are considered fully operating once the property is placed in service.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre EBITDAre, or EBITDA for Real Estate, is a supplemental performance measure defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") and intended for real estate companies. It represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales of depreciable property (including gains or losses on change in control), and impairment charges (recoveries) related to depreciable property. Adjusted EBITDAre is defined as EBITDAre excluding other impairments (recoveries) and other losses (gains), transaction and merger-related items, prepayment costs (benefits) associated with early retirement or payment of debt, restructuring and severance-related charges, litigation costs (recoveries), casualty-related charges (recoveries), stock-based compensation amortization expense, and foreign currency remeasurement losses (gains), adjusted to reflect the impact of transactions that closed during the period as if the transactions were completed at the beginning of the period. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre include our pro rata share of our unconsolidated JVs presented on the same basis. We consider EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre important supplemental measures to net income (loss) because they provide an additional manner in which to evaluate our operating performance and serve as additional indicators of our ability to service our debt obligations. Net income (loss) is the most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre.

Enterprise Debt Consolidated Debt plus our pro rata share of total debt from our unconsolidated JVs. Enterprise Debt is a supplemental measure of our financial position, which enables both management and investors to analyze our leverage and to compare our leverage to that of other companies. Our pro rata share of total debt from our unconsolidated JVs is not intended to reflect our actual liability or ability to access assets should there be a default under any or all such loans or a liquidation of the JVs.

Enterprise Gross Assets Consolidated Gross Assets plus our pro rata share of total gross assets from our unconsolidated JVs, after adding back accumulated depreciation and amortization. Enterprise Gross Assets is a supplemental measure of our financial position, which, when used in conjunction with debt-related measures, enables both management and investors to analyze our leverage and to compare our leverage to that of other companies.

Enterprise Secured Debt Consolidated Secured Debt plus our pro rata share of mortgage debt from our unconsolidated JVs. Enterprise Secured Debt is a supplemental measure of our financial position, which enables both management and investors to analyze our leverage and to compare our leverage to that of other companies. Our pro rata share of Enterprise Secured Debt from our unconsolidated JVs is not intended to reflect our actual liability or ability to access assets should there be a default under any or all such loans or a liquidation of the JVs.

Entrance Fees Certain of our CCRC communities have residency agreements which require the resident to pay an upfront entrance fee prior to taking occupancy at the community. For net income, NOI, Adjusted NOI, Nareit FFO, FFO as Adjusted, and AFFO, the non-refundable portion of the entrance fee is recorded as deferred entrance fee revenue and amortized over the estimated stay of the resident based on an actuarial valuation. The refundable portion of a resident's entrance fee is generally refundable within a certain number of months or days following contract termination or upon the sale of the unit. All refundable amounts due to residents at any time in the future are classified as liabilities.

Financial Leverage Enterprise Debt divided by Enterprise Gross Assets. Financial Leverage is a supplemental measure of our financial position, which enables both management and investors to analyze our leverage and to compare our leverage to that of other companies. Our pro rata share information is calculated by applying our actual ownership percentage for the period and excludes debt funded by us to our JVs. Our pro rata share of total debt from our unconsolidated JVs is not intended to reflect our actual liability or ability to access assets should there be a default under any or all such loans or a liquidation of the JVs.

Fixed Charges Total interest expense plus capitalized interest plus preferred stock dividends (if applicable). Fixed Charges also includes our pro rata share of the interest expense plus capitalized interest plus preferred stock dividends (if applicable) of our unconsolidated JVs. Fixed Charges is a supplemental measure of our interest payments on outstanding debt and dividends to preferred stockholders for purposes of presenting Fixed Charge Coverage and Adjusted Fixed Charge Coverage. Fixed Charges is subject to limitations and qualifications, as, among other things, it does not include all contractual obligations.

Funds From Operations ("Nareit FFO") and FFO as Adjusted Nareit FFO. Funds from Operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"), is net income (loss) applicable to common shares (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of depreciable property, including any current and deferred taxes directly associated with sales of depreciable property, impairments of, or related to, depreciable real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization, and adjustments to compute our share of Nareit FFO from joint ventures. Adjustments for joint ventures are calculated to reflect our pro rata share of both our consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures. We reflect our share of Nareit FFO for unconsolidated joint ventures by applying our actual ownership percentage for the period to the applicable reconciling items on an entity by entity basis. For consolidated joint ventures in which we do not own 100%, we reflect our share of the equity by adjusting our Nareit FFO to remove the third-party ownership share of the applicable reconciling items based on actual ownership percentage for the applicable periods. Our pro rata share information is prepared on a basis consistent with the comparable consolidated amounts, is intended to reflect our proportionate economic interest in the operating results of properties in our portfolio and is calculated by applying our actual ownership percentage for the period. We do not control the unconsolidated joint ventures, and the pro rata presentations of reconciling items included in Nareit FFO do not represent our legal claim to such items. The joint venture members or partners are entitled to profit or loss allocations and distributions of cash flows according to the joint venture agreements, which provide for such allocations generally according to their invested capital.

The presentation of pro rata information has limitations, which include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) the amounts shown on the individual line items were derived by applying our overall economic ownership interest percentage determined when applying the equity method of accounting and do not necessarily represent our legal claim to the assets and liabilities, or the revenues and expenses and (ii) other companies in our industry may calculate their pro rata interest differently, limiting the usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, the pro rata financial information should not be considered independently or as a substitute for our financial statements as reported under GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP financial statements, using the pro rata financial information as a supplement.

We believe Nareit FFO applicable to common shares and diluted FFO applicable to common shares are important supplemental non-GAAP measures of operating performance for a REIT. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets utilizes straight-line